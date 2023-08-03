River Tubing 101: How to float down the Saluda & beat the heat

On any good-weather summer weekend, you’ll find our riverwalks packed with cars and inflated inner tubes. Anyone who’s survived July and August in Columbia knows the sight, but the practice of floating the river can seem mystifying if you’ve never done it. Where do you start? How long does it take? And how do you know when you’ve reached the end?

For those out there wanting to join in on the fun but still unsure how, here’s a start-to-finish tubing guide — a sure fire way to escape the heat and experience this beloved Columbia tradition.

Know where to go

There are several tubing routes throughout Columbia. The most popular option goes from the Saluda Riverwalk to the West Columbia Riverwalk. Depending on water levels and your willingness to paddle, the experience can take three to five hours.

Start at the Saluda Riverwalk. Follow the path, the signs or the crowds under the boardwalk to where you’ll climb down a few rocks to put in. Soon you’ll find yourself floating among clusters of friends, like one big river party.

The end is near when the West Columbia Riverwalk appears on the right. Hug the bank, so you can easily pull yourself to shore. The closer you are to the amphitheater, the shorter your walk back to the car. When the Gervais Street Bridge looms above you, it’s really time to get out.

Decide to tube on your own or through a company

DIY tubing may sound daunting, but with a little planning, you can be floating by noon and home by dinner. You will, however, need to supply your own tubes and plan transportation back to your car. In this tuber’s opinion, Walmart’s $7 tubes always do the trick.

Not interested in dealing with logistics? Palmetto Outdoor takes reservations or day-of walk ups. You’ll find their kiosk in the parking lot of the West Columbia Riverwalk. For $20 a person, they provide tubes and transport to the start. Just float back to your car and return your equipment.

Do the prep

Whichever way you tube, you’ll need to do some prep. First, make sure you have the proper conditions.

Check water levels: If the river is too high or low, it’s a no go. You can check via apps and websites like RiverApp, or call 803-397-6556 to ask the park rangers at the Saluda Riverwalk.

Check water quality: High bacteria levels can cause severe digestive issues and infections. Check HowsMySCRiver.org to make sure bacteria levels are safe.

Check the weather: You never want to be on the water when a storm hits. Leave earlier in the day to avoid unexpected summer storms.

Conditions in the clear? Make sure you’re ready to go with these items before launch.

Water shoes: These should be strapped sandals or an old pair of sneakers, but flip flops are better than nothing. Islands and riverbanks are likely to have broken glass.

Sunscreen: Lather up and bring it along to reapply.

Air pump: If you’re bringing your own tubes, this will make inflating them a lot easier.

Water: The Saluda is cold, but the sun is hot. You’ll want water, and maybe a cooler for other snacks and drinks. Just make sure it doesn’t spill.

Towels: Stow these in the car for after your river journey.

Have fun and stay safe

Tubing the river is one of the most relaxing and adventurous experiences I’ve ever had. But all that can quickly slip away if you’re not careful. For your protection — and the rivers’ — here are Assistant Park Superintendent Karen Kustafik’s river safety recommendations:

Never go tubing by yourself, and always tell someone back at home where you’re going.

Wear a life jacket. Things can go wrong in an instant, and there are plenty of comfortable options.

Invest in the right gear, like sun shirts and dry bags. In Kustafik's words, a dry bag for your phone and keys is cheaper than a locksmith.

If you need to call 9-1-1, stay visible and be as descriptive as possible. Where and when did you launch? Are you near any bridges or landmarks?

Leave no trace. We’re incredibly lucky to experience our rivers and the nature they house, from bald eagles to nesting osprey to jumping bass. So clean up after yourself and others. And for heaven’s sake, don’t touch the spider lilies.

Looking for more information on tubing Columbia's rivers? Call the Saluda Riverwalk park rangers at 803-397-6556. We still have a couple months left of tubing weather this season. Grab a friend, grab a tube and happy floating.