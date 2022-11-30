Richland Library art exhibition focuses on war in Ukraine: 'I don't want people to forget.'

A recently opened Richland Library art exhibition tackles the theme of peace but is almost solely focused on that through the lens of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The series, The Art of Being: At Peace, features four artists, among them those of Russian and Ukrainian descent, who push back against the war. One work, “Too Much” by Olga Yukhno, a Columbia-based artist who was born in Russia, features three faces atop a pile of books, such as “Fahrenheit 451” and “Animal Farm”.
As you move from one face to the next, the face slowly turns from beautiful to ugly. The idea is that the further one strays from the truth, the uglier the result can be.
Yukhno said she submitted her work for the exhibition because she felt a responsibility to speak out from her safe position in America, compared to protesters facing stiff punishment in Russia.
“I felt it was important for those of us to express our voices, those of us that wanted to,” Yukhno said. “I feel, because I am safe, it is my responsibility to talk about it … I’m afraid it will go into the background. I don’t want people to forget about it.”
The exhibition features three other artists as well: a Russian, Nikolai Oskolkov, who emigrated from Moscow during the Soviet Union era and whose work tackles themes of “heaviness, warning, sadness, longing and love”; Ukrainian folk artist Yevheniia Bazaliy, whose work promotes Psyanka (Ukrainian folk) art in South Carolina; and Kimberly Case, a South Carolina visual artist whose work tackles “quiet strength” in “fantastical themes.”
Despite the exhibition's seemingly broad theme of peace, the ultimate work from each artist was focused on the Russian war on Ukraine. For instance, another of Yukhno’s feature pieces is called “Torn”, which directly addresses casualties in the war. There's also a piece focused on the fear of what tomorrow could bring.
The exhibit didn’t come without some initial pause from participating artists. Ashley Warthen, the library’s arts coordinator, shared there was limited interest in exhibition when they requested applications for artists.
She and Yukhno speculated that was due to the weighty topic matter and, perhaps, the idea it was “too soon.”
The library shifted the submission requirements away from its initial focus of having eastern European ties, however, interest remained somewhat tepid. Warthen said almost everyone who submitted was accepted.
This presented a unique challenge for Warthen in organizing the exhibition with only four artists.
“It’s just difficult,” Warthen said. “We were expecting more Eastern European local artists and we didn’t (get them), so we kind of had to pivot a little bit and then we pivoted back. We had to be flexible. I’m happy with what we came out with.”
Tackling such a weighty current event came with other more ideological concerns too, she said.
Warthen admitted that the four participating artists told her at its opening they had worries that the exhibition could be “watered down.” With the basis being such a prominent conflict, she too shared that concern.
Ultimately, Warthen was pleased with how it came out and Yukhno shared those sentiments.
“I think it’s very important that it’s not watered down,” Warthen said. “The artists didn’t want it to be broad because the topic isn’t broad. It’s very specific. It’s just a very personal thing for these particular artists. … We want to do right by the people that were directly affected by this.”
The At Peace edition of the series, The Art of Being, follows up a previous installment focused on women. The library decided to continue the series after the success of that first exhibition, which featured 15 women artists and poets sharing work on the female experience.
Warthen said the library may continue the series with other themed exhibitions in the future.
The exhibition runs until Jan. 6 at the Richland Library's main branch at 1431 Assembly Street.