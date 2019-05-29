Summer is here, and the time is right — for filling theater seats. While the vacation months are traditionally given over to shows and musical revues aimed at and often featuring children, a number of groups cast a wider net, staging full-length, name-brand Broadway plays, with adult actors in the principal roles.
Columbia Children’s Theatre kicks off the season with The Commedia Pinocchio, running June 8 to 16. Written and directed by CCT Artistic Director Jerry Stevenson, this original adaptation will be presented in the style of commedia dell’arte, which relies heavily on improvisation, slapstick, clowning, audience interaction and plenty of sly and irreverent references to pop culture that should be appreciated by Mom and Dad. An adults-only uncensored version takes place on Friday, June 14, with the entendre doubled and all filters removed.
Later in the summer, the Columbia Children’s Theatre will showcase its YouTheatre program for young actors with a full-length musical version of Mary Poppins, based on the series of children’s books and the Oscar-winning Disney film. Two casts, comprising 225 children, will perform Aug. 2 to 11 at Eau Claire High School. Find more information at columbiachildrenstheatre.com.
Workshop Theatre wraps its 2019 season with Frozen, Jr., scaled down in scope and length from the Broadway stage adaptation of the beloved modern Disney flick for a cast of young performers. The wintry fable of Elsa and Anna, which urges us all to find ourselves and just “let it go,” runs June 13 to 16 at the Hammond School, with multiple performances daily. More info available at workshoptheatre.com.
Trustus Theatre joins the fun with Heathers: The Musical, a dark comedy based on the 1988 cult classic film chronicling a killing spree among high school cliques. In keeping with Trustus tradition, the entertainment value of song, dance and comedy is balanced with R-rated themes and language and incisive social commentary. Artistic Director Chad Henderson admits to proudly embracing observations “on the brutality of bullying, the challenges of defining ‘self’ in a society that labels you, and how respect and acceptance can create more beautiful cultures. The big difference between 1988 and now is that vicious violence in schools is no longer an absurd idea — it’s a reality.” He says Trustus’ production will beckon audiences to consider this aspect of our current culture. Heathers runs from June 21 to July 20.
Columbia’s longest-running professional theater will also stage an off-site production of Motherhood Out Loud — a comedic take on the trials and tribulations of moms everywhere — at Columbia Children’s Theatre’s Richland Mall performance space, running Aug. 2 to 10. The company’s season will conclude back at its Lady Street home with the original work Montgomery, last year’s winner of Trustus’ annual Playwrights’ Festival; it runs Aug. 23 to 31. Advance publicity promises that country-themed “songs will be sung, people will be shot, and 14-year-olds will discover the actual difficulty in exacting revenge.” Find out more at trustus.org.
Town Theatre’s entry in the summer lineup is Matilda the Musical, the story of a precocious five-year-old who sparks magical changes in her teacher’s life. Originally developed by the Royal Shakespeare Company, this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel ran for over 1500 performances on Broadway, garnering 13 Tony nominations and winning five. Town’s production runs July 12 to 28. More info available at towntheatre.com
Featuring an age-appropriate cast of young performers, On Stage Productions will present High School Musical, Jr. in Lexington’s Old Mill from July 24 to 28. Based on the popular Disney Channel film that spawned a popular franchise, the tale of teen romance and ambition challenges the notion of sticking to the status quo. Find out more at onstagesc.com.
A similar call to embrace individuality and “let your freak flag fly” is at the heart of Shrek the Musical, another long-running Broadway hit with multiple Tony nominations. Chapin Theatre Company returns to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College with the fantasy-filled adventures of a loveable green ogre, a cursed princess and a smack-talking donkey. It runs July 25 to Aug. 4. Head to chapintheatre.org for more info.
Peter Pan, Jr. runs July 28 to Aug. 4 at Lexington’s Village Square Theatre. Young actors perform the tale of the boy who wouldn’t grow up as he faces down pirates, crocodiles, and a jealous Tinker Bell, complete with familiar songs such as “I’m Flying” and “I Won’t Grow Up.”
Village Square hasn’t forgotten the grown-ups, however. Avenue Q, a decidedly R-rated musical spoof of the world of the Muppets and Sesame Street, runs Aug. 16 to 25, tackling sexuality, racism and the challenges posed for millennials by life, love and careers. Fair warning: There might be graphic puppet nudity. Find additional details at villagesquaretheatre.com.
With lyrics from poems by T.S. Eliot, a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and heralded anthropomorphic makeup effects, Cats ran for an astounding 21 years in London and 18 years on Broadway, winning seven Tony awards from 11 nominations. The Broadway Bound Vista Theatre Project production features a cast of adults and older teens, and runs Aug. 1 to 4 at Cardinal Newman High School. Find out more at broadwayboundmtc.com.