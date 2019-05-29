For the last few years, South Carolina Pride’s marquee festival has arrived each fall with the prefix “Famously Hot.” The Columbia-based nonprofit added the tag in cooperation with the city’s tourism bureau shortly before Soda City rebranded itself as “The Real Southern Hot Spot.”
But the catchphrase might better suit Outfest Columbia, the June event Pride rolled out last year. The outdoor festival in the Vista lands at the beginning of June in celebration of the start of LGBT Pride Month. And, as is often the case in Columbia, the first outing was a little too famously hot.
“We were hit with a very unexpected bout of heat,” recalls Jeff March, president of S.C. Pride and one of Outfest’s main organizers. “It wasn’t in the forecast, but it was an unexpectedly hot day out of nowhere, and that kind of kept people indoors a little bit.”
As it turns out, though, that was kind of a good thing. Outfest might have been designed as an informal, good-time kind of event with drag performers, musicians and even a Miss Outfest pageant, but it was also created to be a boon for the businesses in the Vista area.
“The heat was a good thing because that meant that a lot of people were in our local bars and restaurants to cool off,” March says.
The weather also gave March an idea for round two.
“This year we decided to put one long tent down the center of the festival for the public,” he explains. “It’ll provide shade, there will be fans under there, and it’ll be much more comfortable for those who want to come to the festival.”
This year’s lineup of entertainment will include drag shows from local performers like Paris LaFaris, Oliver Clothessoff and Leslie Lain, musical acts including She N She and Alissah Brooks, a Famously Hot Best Vista Bartending contest, and a headlining appearance by Kameron Michaels, a finalist from Season 10 of the hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race.
“We were laying out our options for this year, and we wanted to make sure we had a good draw,” March says. “Kameron has a huge following and we decided to take that route because it draws a younger crowd. We wanted to bring something that was for everyone — straight, gay, everybody.”
Outfest began as an outgrowth of the annual S.C. Pride festival on Main Street, which will take place in October, celebrating its 30th anniversary.
“I’ve been president of SC Pride for eight years,” March offers, “and when I moved it to Main St., I saw the benefits that those bars and restaurants and businesses received from our presence. And as the attendance grew to around 80,000 people, the benefits were getting bigger and bigger. The Vista area right around the corner was getting some of the overlap, and some of the businesses were asking me about moving Pride to the Vista. I came up with Outfest for that reason — that way we’re an asset to that district, as well. And if we’re an asset, then we’re also building allies in the community.”
Though he’s happy to have a national headliner or two, March wants to keep Outfest mostly local in terms of its performers, a key difference from the fall Pride festival.
“It’s always been a complicated puzzle to have lots of demographics represented on the stage so that we can appeal to lot of different demographics in the audience,” he says. “But I don’t think Outfest is ever going to get carried away. I don’t expect that we’ll ever reach out that far. That’s never been the vision.”
The challenge, then, will be for March and S.C. Pride to balance Outfest, so that it can draw as many people as possible while remaining true to its local-first vision. After all, March says, even though Outfest is meant to be a more lighthearted event than the fall Pride festival, there are important things going on.
“The more people we bring to our parties and our festivals and events, the more people walk by our booths, which have plenty of free information,” he says. “More people will get free HIV testing. More people will learn about the transgender community or hate crimes, or equality or the lack of equality in our area. There’s a lot of education in Outfest and Pride, so no matter what you do, you want to bring a crowd, and as diverse a crowd as possible.”
What: Outfest Columbia
Where: 1100 block of Park Street (between Gervais and Senate)
When: Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m.
More: scpride.org