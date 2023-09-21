New West Columbia mural depicting Brookland 'melds history with the current'

Artist Steve Thomas believes public art shows that a community cares for itself. In this same spirit of community, West Columbia’s newest mural was a collaborative effort.

The mural features all the city’s highlights — the Gervais Street Bridge, the State House and the Columbia skyline. Combining aesthetic nostalgia with present-day aspiration, the mural also serves as an homage to the area's past. Honoring West Columbia’s original name, “Brookland” slices through the composition. Images of the area’s original fire station and a local worker nod to Brookland’s initial use as housing for mill workers.

Privately funded by Estates & Companies, developer Matt Mundy said that the goal of the project was to build a community that “honors the history of the area while creating a vision for the future.” The mural graces the side of one of their newest developments, 4 West, a complex of luxury apartments on the corner of Meeting and State Streets.

Brian Tull, the artist commissioned for the mural, turned to Thomas to create the vintage graphic style of the final image. Although Tull normally works in photorealism and often stages his own reference photos, he thought that a flatter, bolder style better suited the imagery required of the piece.

After the pair connected on Instagram, Thomas illustrated the final composition of the mural. Thomas noted that they worked through several renderings before settling on the final design, taking care to ensure that it would appropriately “meld the history with the current.”

“I don’t think I strayed at all from his design," Tull said of his first collaborative mural. “Every single detail is in there. Every color.”

While neither artist is a Columbia local (Thomas has actually never been to Columbia), they were able to work with the apartment developers to get attuned to the area’s history and culture. Tull visited the area a year before the mural went up and lived in the city for a total of 46 days while working on the project.

“We stayed in Columbia and I would drive across the river to West Columbia to the Brookland mural," Tull recalled. “It was really interesting to see everything on the mural — like I’d see downtown, the capitol building, the millhouse right next door … Everything fit. It felt right, almost.”

At 37-feet wide and 33-feet tall, the piece is Tull’s largest work to date. With the mural towering above the ground, getting the image on the wall presented some challenges. Unable to use his usual method of projecting the image on the wall, Tull used a pounce pattern (which functions much like a stencil) to transfer Thomas’ design. Painting the mural itself was the smoothest part of the process.

While the artists’ styles differ, both are drawn to elements of nostalgia in their work. Thomas finds influence in old advertising and travel posters, and Tull is partial to painting anything evocative of the 1930s-50s. Thomas knew that this piece in particular needed to look “old but new at the same time.” A mural that reflects on West Columbia’s history, while beautifying the area in the present-day certainly fits into their existing oeuvre.

This “new” West Columbia is ever-changing. Area local Tim Smith, who has lived in Columbia for 40 years, has seen many iterations of life in the capital city.

“The city’s as vibrant as it’s been in my lifetime,” Smith asserted.

A firm believer in arts enhancing the quality of life, Smith would like to see more public arts initiatives in West Columbia’s future. In his fifth decade of owning his own business in Columbia, Smith noted things have never been better economically.

Even Tull saw the city’s potential during his stay. He and his wife have lived in Nashville for 24 years, and Columbia reminds them of Nashville 20 years ago.

“I don’t think people realize how good it is before it starts booming. You can tell with the arts there, with the public mural — the arts and the restaurants — that it is about to boom," Tull said. “I think it’s just taking off.”

Fortunately for the public art lover, Tull will soon be back on the Columbia scene. Partnering once again with Estates & Companies, his upcoming mural on Devine Street will fit his customary photorealistic style. Featuring some flapper flair and catering to his penchant for the nostalgic, the sepia-toned piece will depict a 1920s-style speakeasy. While much of Tull’s work is done in studio for galleries or public and private collections, he appreciates public art as a tool of inspiration. He described this project as a “big, giant fine art piece.”

Challenging himself to push his work beyond “good enough” into “the best,” Tull is constantly refining his craft. His murals and more traditional fine art often speak to each other, teaching him new approaches and techniques that carry over into the other.

While there is much in store for both Tull and public art in the Midlands, West Columbia's newest mural takes a step into the future by reflecting on the past.