New theater productions offer innovative format, iconic drama to Columbia

This week in Columbia, both Workshop Theatre and Chapin Theatre Company debut new productions.

The first is “Death of a Salesman”, a classic of recent theater history, comes to the Cottingham Theatre at Columbia College.

The second is the Chapin company’s 10-ish Minute Play Festival which, well, is about what it sounds like with a spat of short shows.

Free Times contributing writer August Krickel previewed both this week, in brief. Find more theater news and information at our website. DAVID CLAREY

Director Kelly brings classic drama to Workshop

Early in 2019, Free Times sat down with Patrick Michael Kelly to discuss his production of “A Streetcar Named Desire”, arguably one of the two greatest American dramas of the 20th century. Grinning at the irony, the director concedes "now we're doing the other one."

Kelly is referring to his revival of Arthur Miller's “Death of a Salesman”, presented by Workshop Theatre and slated to open this weekend at Columbia College's Cottingham Theatre; the acclaimed drama won both the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize in 1949.

Kelly first discovered Miller's work as a teen member of the Apprentice Company at Trustus Theatre, where Jim Thigpen played the titular role of Willy Loman, a depressed salesman who sees his life and career as a series of failures.

"It's a shame that (Loman is) not able to see his accomplishments," Kelly said, noting that he supported and sustained a marriage and family through the era of the Great Depression and the World War II.

The script is sometimes seen as an indictment of the American dream of prosperity and material success.

"It's a shame it's not a relic," Kelly continued. "It's a shame that it's timeless."

Speculating as to the nation's current population, and the millennial generation in particular, he suggested that belief in this ideal has dwindled over the decades. He noted that in the play, Willy's son Biff "knows that it's all hot air. We're more in Biff's chair — he knows it's an illusion of opportunity. "

While the author uses sales as a metaphor for the struggle to succeed in life, Kelly said that in today's society it relates in a modern sense.

"You're selling the type of life you want to project to the world on social media,” he said.

As a theater educator professional, he noted the artistic overlap.

"Willie's plight and the plight of the artist have a lot in common. There's so much idealism involved. You have ideas and dreams of how your life will go, but then you're faced with reality: it doesn't really work that way,” he said. “You break through as an artist when you realize that you're only competing with yourself, and there's always someone ahead of you. As an artist there's a lot of begging involved. (The play's narrative) is a really familiar struggle: simultaneous idealism and daily defeat.”

Kelly's cast includes Paul Kaufmann and Libby Campbell Turner as Willy and his wife, with Deon Turner and Jon Whit McClinton as their sons.

“Death of a Salesman" runs Nov. 4-13. More info at workshoptheatreofsc.com.

Chapin Theatre Company brings new plays, in brief

Chapin Theatre Company will present its second annual, whimsically titled 10-ish Minute Play Festival for two nights only this weekend at the Firehouse Theatre, located at 102 Lexington Ave. in downtown Chapin.

The event is being held as a fundraiser for the non-profit's ongoing renovations of their new performance space, which is set to open in February. The festival was the brainchild of local playwright and CTC Board member Lou Clyde, who took a 10-minute play writing class online during the pandemic, and said that she "fell in love with the format."

Clyde said that similar festivals have become very popular nationwide.

"The festivals not only benefit playwrights, who get to see their plays staged, but present opportunities for directors, especially those who may not be experienced enough to land full-length directing gigs," she explained. "They also offer opportunities for actors who get to perform in new works. And, of course, the audiences benefit by seeing an evening of a wide variety of short plays."

Clyde credited the festival, which is in its second year, for helping bolster the local theater’s reputation, while adding awareness of local talent.

George Dinsmore returns as this year’s emcee, and the event is expected to last under 2½ hours, including a brief intermission after the first five plays.

The nine plays presented were chosen by blind submission, and Clyde says “are all completely different from each other.”

Clyde detailed three of the productions: “Off-Brand”, which follows an Amazon HR manager (Tiffany Dinsmore) meeting with a delivery driver (David Fichter) about his “doorbell antics.

”The Art of the Duel,” which follows senators Alex and Aaron (Nic Stratton and Merrit Vann) prepare for a duel with the arbiter (Heather Hinson).

Meanwhile “Four Quarters” follows two strangers (played by co-authors Larry Hembree and Perry Simpson) who sit next to each other at a NFL football game and discover funny life lessons.

Featured directors include Jerry Crouch, Tiffany Dinsmore, Jessica Fichter, and Frank Thompson, while Josh Kern, Debra Kiser, Heather Hinson, and Marshall Spann are included among the acting ensemble of 20.

The play festival runs from Nov. 4-5. The $25 ticket includes admission, choice of a beverage (soda, wine, or coffee) and a homemade dessert. More info at chapintheatre.org.