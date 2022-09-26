New Shakespeare productions from two groups feature new venues and an innovative stage

William Shakespeare memorably wrote that “all the world’s a stage.” Now Midlands theater-goers have a chance to see that notion in action.

Two separate productions of comedies from the Bard of Avon are debuting in non-traditional locations, performed outdoors — as the author originally intended. The productions come from the South Carolina Shakespeare Company, performing “Much Ado About Nothing” and the University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

In each case, the organizations are finding new venues to perform behind new support and an intriguing new stage.

South Carolina Shakespeare Company performs in new venues

For the South Carolina Shakespeare Company, open air performances are nothing new.

Their annual spring and fall shows in the Finlay Park amphitheater over the last quarter century have led them to be known informally as Shakespeare in the Park. Yet the pandemic-inspired quarantine effectively put the non-profit out of commission for two years.

Meanwhile, safety concerns and impending renovations have rendered their customary venue unavailable for evening rehearsals and performances.

“We just want the opportunity to do our art,” said the troupe’s artistic director Linda Khoury. “We missed it. Our loyal following missed it.”

After what Khoury described as “an outpouring of support” from community partners and longtime audience members, Shakespeare in the Park is getting that opportunity. And with it, it has effectively become Shakespeare in the Garden, and Shakespeare by the River.

The group’s new production of Much Ado About Nothing will be staged at three separate outdoor locations over the next month: in the gardens attached to both the Seibels House on Richland Street and the Hampton-Preston Mansion on Blanding Street — both maintained by the Historic Columbia Foundation — as well as at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in West Columbia.

The smaller scale of their new venues should provide no obstacles and allows for more connection with the audience.

“We’ve always been in their face,” joked Khoury. “We want to be up front and personal. We want motives to be visible, with soliloquies spoken directly to the audience. We invite them (to engage) by the way we say the lines.”

Much Ado has been the subject of high-profile film adaptations by the likes of Kenneth Branagh and Joss Whedon, and concerns the intricacies and intrigues of romance. It features one pair of lovers that have their imminent marriage jeopardized by lies, and another pair of bantering adversaries that are duped into falling for each other.

Director Khoury’s cast includes George Dinsmore, Katie Mixon, Tracy Steele and Becky Hunter.

"Much Ado About Nothing" performs on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct.29 and Oct. 30 at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheatre. On Oct. 9 at the Seibels House Gardens and on Oct. 23 at the Hampton Preston House Gardens.

USC theater department hits unorthodox venues with innovative stage

Meanwhile, the University of South Carolina’s Department of Theatre and Dance has created a functioning replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, and after an inaugural production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in early October.

Now, they plan to take their creation on the road as part of an outreach program to smaller communities. For now it is situated in Woodrow Court, an open space across from the Russell House on Greene Street, located between the Woodrow College dormitory and the Melton Observatory.

Funded in part by an Excellence Initiative Grant, a grant program started by the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees, the project is part of a collaboration between the department and two Washington, DC-based institutions, the Folger Theatre and the National Building Museum.

Dubbed the Shakespeare Festival Stage, the portable structure was designed by theater professor and department chair Jim Hunter, and constructed two years ago in Maryland.

According to Hunter, the fabrication weighs approximately 50,000 pounds, is 42 feet wide and, at its tallest point, is 27 feet tall. In all, it can be stored in three large shipping containers.

Following a professional production of Midsummer mounted by the Folger inside the spacious National Building Museum in July, the Festival Stage was transported to Columbia for the current production.

A cast of undergraduate students will be directed by guest artist Devin Haqq, who was the assistant director for the Washington production. The script being used is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s text by Victor Malana Maog, condensed to some 90 minutes for maximum comedic affect and accessibility.

Hunter said that there has been a trend of “pop-up” replicas of the Globe across the world in recent years.

“Shakespeare is a strong part of our identity, and we wanted to be able to take this around the state,” Hunter said.

A long range goal is to be able to bring shows to the USC regional campuses as well as other communities and, perhaps, make the Festival Stage available to local groups for their own productions.

Midsummer follows the misadventures of a mismatched quartet of young lovers and a bumbling troupe of would-be actors, as both groups stumble into a forest populated by mischievous fairies, who target the humans for torment and pranks.Hunter described the production design as “stylish, contemporary, very fanciful, and lush.”

Both Hunter and Khoury expressed excitement over the opportunity to reach new audiences in new locations with the help of the innovative stage.

“The arts should be for all of us,” Khoury said. “That’s our mission. We would love to be back in a big urban park (such as Finlay). But these are beautiful venues and locations too.”

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" is on Oct. 2, 8 and 9 at the Shakespeare Festival Stage at 1429 Greene St.