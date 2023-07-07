New free music festival to hit West Columbia Meeting St. in the fall

WEST COLUMBIA — A new music festival is coming to Columbia's next-door neighbor city in the Fall.

West Columbia organizers are still finalizing details for Meeting Street Music Fest, the first street music festival in the city, but it's set for Sept. 16 and will be free to attend.

Three bands and a to-be-announced, nationally known headliner will take the stage during the four-hour festival, scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Columbia spokeswoman Anna Huffman said organizers, business owners and residents are all involved in the event's planning. The full lineup will be announced once they finalize those details, including the bands and the vendors, which Huffman said will include "a wide array of delectable food, refreshing beverages and endless fun."

Running from the 500 to 700 blocks of Meeting Street, the festival will take over a slice of West Columbia that's continuously expanded its arts and entertainment scene in recent years.

One of the city's main thoroughfares, Meeting Street saw something of a nightlife boom in the past five years with Chayz Lounge jazz club, WECO Bottle and Biergarten and pride bar The Spot. Meeting Street also drew a big crowd on April 22, continuing its tradition of soap box races, kinetic sculpture parades and obstacle courses for the fourth annual Kinetic Derby Day.

Meeting Street Music Fest is the first festival of its kind in West Columbia, but festivals like St. Pat's in Five Points and S.C. Pride draw crowds to the city's larger neighbor to the East. Huffman said the approach to the festival is similar to the approach taken by another neighbor, the 13,700-person town of Cayce, which hosts the popular "Soiree on State" block party each spring that's headlined by Columbia-based band Tokyo Joe.

The 18,000-person city just west of downtown Columbia also hopes to turn the section of Meeting Street between 9th Street and State Street into a walkable retail district through traffic slowing, pedestrian safety and beautification projects, West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles told The Post and Courier in February.

"My hope has always been that Meeting Street would be a destination for people for shopping and restaurants and other businesses like mine," said Chayz Lounge owner Chaye Alexander, who predicted his venue will be "dead smack in the center of all of it."

Meeting Street Music Fest does not have a detailed web presence yet, but the website teases that "the beats of three sensational bands" will "set the stage on fire."

"With an abundance of culinary delights, thirst-quenching drinks, and exciting activities, this festival promises to cater to your every desire," the website reads. "So mark your calendars and join us at this epic gathering for an unforgettable celebration of music, food, and pure enjoyment!"

Click here for more news from Columbia, S.C.