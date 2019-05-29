Strolling through the new exhibit at McKissick Museum, it’s easy to become unstuck in time.
The presentation, Thank You! Love, McKissick, is a potpourri covering everything from rare minerals to homemade objects to memorabilia (sports and political) to both older and modern art. Decades, eras and centuries bump into each other.
What all the pieces have in common is that they are all acquisitions from donors from 2016 to 2018.
“A lot of museums have a very large acquisitions fund,” explains Christian Cicimurri, McKissick’s Curator of Collections, “so they can buy a lot of things, and that’s not the case here at McKissick and the university. We rely heavily on offers and donations.”
In a roundabout way, the exhibition also tells a multifaceted story about life in the South.
On the natural history side, one of the major acquisitions on display is a collection of amethyst, the state’s gemstone. There are also displays devoted to quilts and textiles, silver, political campaigns, folk life and the history of broadcasting. There’s even, for the most masochistic Gamecock fan, an audio recording covering USC’s losing 1968 football season.
Some of these artifacts tell hidden stories, like the 19th century storage jar that was used for home brewing. Back then, the common folk had learned through personal experience that there really was something in the water.
“They didn’t understand germs,” Cicimurri says, “but they knew that people that just drank water got sick a lot, and that people who drank beer and wine and spirits didn’t get sick. The wine and the spirits had enough alcohol to kill any germs, and the beer they boiled [cleaned] out the water.”
There are art works by both trained and primitive artists, along with one real curiosity: Mephistopheles with Faust & Marguerite by the American artist William Walton — who, if Google hits mean anything, has been completely forgotten. Too bad. This evocative and somber 1875 landscape illustrates the classic story of the man who sold his soul to the Devil. (Make what you will of the fact that it was discovered in the USC law school.)
Also on view are a postwar clock radio — with vacuum tubes and Bakelite casing -— and 16-millimeter editing equipment from the early days of television (from the personal collection of WIS-TV legend Joe Pinner). There are contrasting Christmas cards from Obama (a 3D White House) and his successor (Trump, MAGA hat, thumbs up).
For Cicimurri, the 138 objects on display reflect the museum’s broad focus between several areas: university history, natural history, “material culture” (anything made by humans) and art.
There is, also, a unified perspective on regional life and traditions.
“A lot that we collect has something to do with the South or Southern culture or natural history from this region,” she explains. “We can really stretch what we plan to collect, [such as] a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, that was actually collected at the rally to bring the flag down. It’s not very old, but it’s an important icon of that event.”
Cicimurri, a geology instructor, says her curatorial role has in some ways been a challenge.
“I know a lot about rocks and fossils from my training, but now there’s a world of things I need to know a little about — art, pottery, textiles, political buttons.”
That also means knowing what adds to McKissick’s collection and what doesn’t, which is where the acquisitions committee comes in.
“We don’t make these decisions in a void,” she says. “We have a set of criteria we think about when something is presented to us, and the first thing is always, `How does this object help us achieve our mission of telling the story of Southern culture and Southern history?’”
There are also questions about whether the object is in good shape, can be preserved, is interesting to look at, or has research value.
Part of the goal of the exhibit is to educate the public on what McKissick does — and to get people to consider what potential historic treasures they may have in their attic or under the bed, and might want to donate upfront or leave behind in their will.
“I think a lot of people [might] think, `Oh, no one would want it, it’s just old garbage,’ and throw everything out” Cicimurri says. “But [if] something is in good condition, and it has a significance, and especially if it’s visually appealing, then it’s possible a museum would definitely want to include that in a permanent collection.”
What:Thank You! Love, McKissick
Where:McKissick Museum, 816 Bull St.
When:Through June 5
More:803-777-7251, sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/artsandsciences/mckissick_museum