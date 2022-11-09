New Columbia theater productions bring comedic reckonings through silence and a talking chicken

Four stage shows opening on the same weekend? For Broadway, in the middle of New York City, population 8 million, that's business as usual. Yet for Columbia, with closing weekends at two other theaters — Workshop Theatre's "Death of a Salesman" and Village Square Theatre's "Beauty and the Beast" — that's an awful lot of theater to choose from.

To help you out, Free Times is here to break down three of those new productions.

A tween reckons with his sexual identity in Trustus’s ‘MilkMilkLemonade’

Joshua Conkel's "MilkMilkLemonade," opens Thursday in the Side Door, Trustus Theatre's intimate, 50-seat black box performance space. A twisted coming-of-age fable, the play derives its title from a dirty children's rhyme, but director Jonathan Monk emphatically stressed that the show is NOT for children.

"We're going for a sort of bizarre 1970's TV kids' show that didn't get aired … for reasons that become apparent," Monk said.

The story involves a sensitive tween boy (Kathleen Pennyway) struggling with questions of sexual identity while growing up on a rural farm with his steadfastly Christian Nanna (Hunter Boyle) and his only confidante, an anthropomorphic chicken (Robin Gottlieb), destined for the processing plant. Julian Deleon and Jennifer Hill round out the cast, which the playwright instructed directors to cast gender blind, as a neighbor boy and an emcee/narrator figure.

Monk said that this show reminded him of the irreverent plays that Trustus presented in their Late Night series during the 1990's, when he was growing up as a member of the theater’s Apprentice Company.

"In a weird way, it was describing my experience as a child. You're confused by the world, and get a lot of confusing messages. You have to try to figure out what's real for you,” he said. “I like things that surprise me into laughter, but then make me think — but not too much.”

Describing the show's structure, he said it starts as a play, “as if Tennessee Williams wrote a sitcom” and evolves from smoky cabaret show to a “shock-comedian stand-up routine.”

He added that the humor is "not just in-your-face funny," but derives from the truth found in the characters by the cast. He expressed hope that the play might be "a wonderful surprise that keeps revealing more gifts" to the audience as the story unfolds.

“MilkMilkLemonade” runs from Nov. 10 to Nov. 19. More info can be found at trustus.org.

NiA revives the gritty “Riff Raff” with a switch on protagonists’ gender

Darion McCloud, co-founder of the multi-ethnic, intentionally nomadic NiA Company, recalls a production of Laurence Fishburne's gritty drama "Riff Raff" from two decades ago as "still one of the high points of our company."

The author, best known for his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Ike Turner and his appearances as Morpheus in the “Matrix” films, created the play as a "super-intense ensemble piece, where each actor gets to flex their performance muscles," described the director McCloud. The production opens Nov. 11 in The Lab Theatre at 1400 Wheat St. on the campus of the University of South Carolina.

McCloud described the cast of three as "thugs — these people are in the middle of committing a crime. But now they are thrown together, trying to save their lives."

The twist? NiA has switched genders, with three women (Tanisha N. Brown, Kristin Cobb and Lonetta Thompson) portraying the previously male protagonists. The script lent itself easily to pronoun substitutions, McCloud said, and that while it changed some aspects, the theme remained the same.

With female leads, McCloud described discovering a new, liberating sense of power in the script.

"We get to see women talking with the same energies and freedoms as men,” he said.

While villainous female characters are nothing new, McCloud noted that evil women are often depicted as conniving and manipulative, using sexuality as a sort of secondary power. Here, he observed, it's different.

It’s a subversion of expectations that aligns with the NiA ethos, he reasoned.

"(They have) a primary power — the power of 'punch you in the face and take what's yours,’” McCloud said.

Tickets for “Riff Raff” can be found at eventbrite.com. The production runs on Nov. 11,12 and from Nov. 17-19.

Silence, truth and comedy in focus in University of South Carolina student’s upcoming production

As put by third year master of fine arts directing student Cat Thomas, it's natural that her upcoming production of “Small Mouth Sounds” is a humorous one.

“When you put six weirdos in one place, comedy is bound to happen,” the director said.

The play opens on Nov. 11 at the school’s Longstreet Theatre. Written by Bess Wohl, the script follows the misadventures of "six individuals who are deeply struggling with personal issues. They come searching for something in particular."

Their destination is a forest retreat, led by a guru — heard, but not seen by the audience — who unexpectedly imposes a strict rule of silence on the participants. The result is a journey in almost total silence as they deal with their individual issues.

"The comedy mostly stems from them having to communicate in silence. It's mostly based in comedy, but there's a lot of truth," the director said.

As the play is set in silence, the costuming plays a key role in the audiences’ interpretation of each character. Second year master of fine arts design student Andrew Burns crafted each, with Thomas describing the results as “iconic.”

“We expect the audience to have an immediate expectation," she said.

Each character fits neatly into a stereotype of a character, like a stuck-in-the-’90s father or a clean cut executive. But Thomas cautioned the audience from taking these at face value, noting “they’re deeper” than they seem.

The play had the director leaning on her Meisner training as an actor, a technique which requires the actors to be “present with your acting partner and more truthful in the moment,” and sharing that with the cast.

"I always tell my actors to surprise each other,” she said. When asked if this might lead to very different interpretations and performances from night to night, she replied with audible glee.

"Oh, I hope so!"

More info at sc.edu.

Editor’s note: The fourth play opening in Columbia is from WOW Productions and is previewed in the weekly To-Do List.