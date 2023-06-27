National tour of Dear Evan Hansen ends in Columbia. Here's what the lead actors had to say.

The national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony Award-winning musical, makes its final stop at the Koger Center for the Arts June 28.

The musical follows Evan Hansen, an awkward high school boy with the assignment from his therapist to write a letter to himself everyday. When a surly classmate is found with one of Evan’s letters after committing suicide, Evan is swept up in a lie that offers him a place in the world that he’s always wanted.

The show is at turns sweet and heartbreaking, examining teenage mental health and the desire to belong to something. Anthony Norman, who plays Evan, said Evan’s struggles reflect issues everyone has lived through.

“I mean, I love that guy,” Norman said. “He is representative of not just people with social anxiety and people who feel like they can't seem to fit in socially, emotionally or mentally even, he represents a part of us that everyone has felt.”

Norman and Coleen Sexton, who plays Evan’s mom, Heidi, both spoke to Free Times about their work on the show. Norman and Sexton have performed in both Broadway shows and other national tours. They have played their roles for the last year of the Dear Evan Hansen tour, traveling cross country multiple times. They spoke about life on the road, including its joys and challenges.

“The difference is that when you're on Broadway, you're settled into one place. You're in the same climate," Sexton said. (With touring) every theater we go to, we have to do sound checks before we open in a city, so we have to make sure the sound is right."

As part of a touring show, they have to move around and deal with the stress of travel. Sexton explained their typical schedule, what they refer to as "one-weekers," in which they perform for six days at a tour stop, and then spend their Monday off traveling to the next stop on the tour. Norman said because of the nonstop movement, he never really gets settled in any city, which can be frustrating.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is an emotionally and vocally intense show, meaning that the performers have to shoulder a lot of weight to perform their roles. Norman and Sexton both spoke about the “draining” parts of performing the show, but they have both found their own rituals and methods to prevent burnout and ground themselves no matter where they’re performing.

“Of course it gets to me because I'm a human being,” Norman said. “But that is the exciting and challenging part of getting to do it, is navigating that.”

Despite the pressures, Norman and Sexton both talked about how much they love their work.

Sexton has enjoyed getting to know her character more. She began with the tour as an understudy, but took over the role of Heidi last year. She said that her favorite parts of the show are the musical numbers, both for their beauty and their themes. She gets to sing a wide range of songs, from rock to a ballad, and loves every one.

“Just to be able to sing this music is probably one of my favorite things about being in the show,” Sexton said. “There's a moment with Heidi and Evan and it tears a lot of people's hearts out, just the lyrics alone in the song about how she’ll always be there for him…it’s such a brilliantly written song.”

Norman also said singing the music is one of his favorite parts of the show. He also pointed to the more comedic moments of the show as some of his favorite parts. He said although they can be a bit trickier to navigate, that’s what makes them fun.

“My favorite parts of the show are the really big comedic moments that are very hard because it's a different rhythm with different audiences every night,” Norman said. “That's one of the best parts of the job like, ‘what is it going to be tonight?’”

One aspect of touring that Norman and Sexton appreciate is getting to find different nuances of their characters. They play these roles for really long periods of time, and get reactions from different audiences. In some cities audience members react loudly, while others are quieter. This allows the performers to find the little aspects of their roles that can make a big difference, and learn much more about their characters over time.

“I’m finding new things and new outlets on the show, almost every night. And that's the beauty and the gift of getting to do this every day is that you find new things constantly. And it's like, a year into this contract, I'm finding things that I'm like, ‘Where was this a year ago? I could have used this,'" Norman said.

As the tour comes to a close, both Norman and Sexton acknowledged its bitter-sweetness. The pair said the show has given them new artistic opportunities, and allowed them to create new friendships with their fellow cast members. They’re relishing their last performances, and thankful for the time that they have had with the show.

“I feel like I've had a real story with the show,” Sexton said. “It's definitely been a chapter in my life that I'll never forget. I’ve been very blessed.”