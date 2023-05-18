Movie weekend at Columbia arthouse theater 'full of so much talent'

Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8, a locally-owned arthouse movie theater that shows both blockbusters and smaller indie movies, will host a weekend of celebrating the state's film community starting May 19.

The cinema just outside the Columbia Place Mall in northeastern Columbia will highlight the work of smaller, local filmmakers and artists in partnership with the Carolina Film Network through four weekend events.

“(Spotlight Cinemas) is very supportive of local filmmakers and helps screen their films,” Faith Creech, a co-founder of the film network, told Free Times.

The four events include the Crimson Screen Horror Festival, the Young Filmmakers Top Ten Screening, the red carpet premiere of The Rebirth and The Art Exhibit.

The Crimson Screen Horror Festival, which is the state's only horror film festival, takes place from May 19-21. Now in its 10th year, the festival screens a huge variety of films — from features to shorts, animation to live action, local to foreign films, the festival offers something for every aspect of horror film.

In addition to watching the films, a question-and-answer session with some of the filmmakers will be offered. A VIP pass for the entire festival costs $40, day passes for Friday and Saturday are $20, and a day pass for Sunday is $15.

Young Filmmakers is a competition from the South Carolina Film Commission and the Indie Grants program. Each year, high schoolers are challenged to make a short film that includes a specific item. This year, the prop is playing cards. The films are judged by a panel, and on May 20, the Top 10 films will be screened. The top filmmakers will receive awards and cash prizes, with a reception following the screening. The free screening starts at 2 p.m. Seats can be reserved at indiegrants.wufoo.com.

The weekend festivities also include the red carpet premiere of a new feature film, The Rebirth. The film tells the story of two couples whose relationships are marred by domestic violence. The filmmakers are from Florida, but according to Creech, they decided to host the premiere at Spotlight Cinemas because of their positive experience at another screening. The screening is on May 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, and there will be a Q&A session after the film.

The final event, The Art Exhibit, highlights the works of artists in mediums other than film. Beginning at the start of the weekend, the works of one or two visual artists will be displayed in the front box office windows of the theater for a month. The first exhibit will feature the works of two artists, Sunflower’s Muse and Lisa Barber.

The events at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 appeal to many different types of movie lovers, organizers said. For those who want genre specific thrills, a chance to see budding filmmakers and their work, or who just want to see local art, there is certainly something of interest to anyone. Creech said she sees the weekend as an opportunity to celebrate all kinds of local talent as an essential part of the Columbia community.

“The Carolinas are full of so much talent, and a lot of times people don't even know that there are other people like them here,” Creech said. “It's a good experience and something that Columbia needs to have is that excitement over art.”