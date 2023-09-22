More than jokes: Healthy Laughter aims to close racial equity gap in health through comedy

Akintunde Warnock has a lot going on. In fact, he’s doing what most Black creatives do in Columbia: he’s multitasking and juggling multiple titles.

For the past 20 years, he has been known as a Christian comedian, getting his start in traditional comedy houses. He now predominately performs in churches and theaters, and keeps his comedy clean.

The famously syndicated "Showtime at the Apollo," the BET Awards, and "The Monique Show" sit on his resume; he’s credited as a writer for these well-known programs. He even has a digital series ("The Akintunde Show") that attracts millions of views — 2.9 million in total, according to Warnock.

Akintunde is a star. But he isn’t letting his light keep — or distract him — from his community.

Hardy-har-health

A lot of people (myself included) think Healthy Laughter is a health initiative or community health event. It is, but it’s so much more. Warnock's latest project is a television series, too.

“It’s a flat-foot standup comedy show with a little bit of sketch," Warnock explained. "But it’s health focused. Opposed to a comedian doing a joke about his wife or his kids … which he might do that … he’ll be talking more about their health journey."

The series stars comedians who have had catastrophic health issues; two of the show’s comedians had strokes. This might explain Warnock’s motivation to incorporate community health screenings into the work of Healthy Laughter.

On Sept. 16, Warnock and his company held a neighborhood health event and partnered with Prisma Health and local organizations like ABLE South Carolina, SC Works and the South Carolina Association of Community Action Partnerships.

“I want people to take advantage of opportunities like today when we’re having these health screenings. Come out and actually get screened," Warnock told Free Times at the event. "Prisma Health did a great job today and they say they exceeded their numbers … but we could’ve gotten double that if people would have taken advantage of it more rapidly."

Prisma Health was on-site for five hours performing screenings and connecting with community members.

No laughing matter

Health is a laughing matter for Warnock. He’s a comedian, it’s expected. But he is serious about breaking through and reaching Black folks about personal health. He’s using the gift of comedy to bring the group’s attention to something that isn’t a laughing matter.

Black people are the demographic most likely to experience health issues, insurance troubles and have a shorter life expectancy, according to research from independent health newsroom KFF.

“Focus on your health. Take responsibility for your health … with your foods…your rest, your stress ... not letting people stress you out," Warnock offered. "Literally doing the due diligence to make sure we live longer."

Warnock isn’t alone. Kimberly Morgan, a clinical cpunselor at Tri-County Commission, Kim Smith, CEO at Health Evolve. and Damon Daniels, a physician at Wellspring Family Medicine, joined forces with Warnock to form a Healthy Laughter panel.

Each participant specializes in a different area of healthcare and, together, the panel offered a well-rounded conversation on health in the Black community.

Morgan is an addiction counselor. Smith has a background in health administration and is currently developing a digital app to help women manage their chronic health issues. Daniels is Warnock’s personal physician and has practiced medicine for over 20 years.

It’s clear that Warnock understands the power of working with others and building teams.

Coalition-building and health-focused collaborations are the throughlines for the Healthy Laughter model.

The connections can be seen in who he casts in his series, the partnerships for his community health events and you can even see the connections in this month’s Healthy Laughter Kickoff. September 2023’s programming included a community power walk, a festival, two comedy shows and will culminate with a live television recording for Stellar TV. Stellar TV is a Black-owned and Black-targeted, family friendly commercial entertainment network celebrating the culture and lifestyles of Black people.

Warnock has his eye on the prize. It’s hard to say exactly what that prize is, but it is clear that it is more than just fame. He’s determined to bring others along with him, and plans to improve his health and others’ health while they all shoot for the moon. If laughter is good for the soul, Warnock is the perfect prescription for the people.

The pilot for Healthy Laughter shoots on Sept 23 at 7:00 p.m. To register for and attend the live recording, visit wfmediagroupinc.com/healthylaughter