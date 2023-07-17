Mike Brown Gallery's first artist-in-residency Dogon Krigga knows no bounds

Dogon Krigga is in constant pursuit of "total liberation."

The Columbia artist, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, creates work that crosses mediums as much as it crosses audiences and platforms.

"I want people to think about themselves and the freedom of Spirit," the mixed-media collagist said. "And with that also comes freedom of the Mortal Coil, and liberation in any sense."

Krigga's spirituality is rooted in their practice of hoodoo, or rootworking, an African American folk magic that's mostly followed in the Caribbean and Southeastern U.S.

"I take a lot of inspiration from the ancient world and relating those practices and those ideas and those concepts of existence," said Krigga, who has trained in the occult practices since their early twenties. "A lot of things are heady, just in my mind, my imagination. Things that I'm seeing in my own spiritual journeys and meditations and ceremonies."

Like their spiritual journey, Krigga is always exploring new avenues with their art — and never shies away from a challenge.

Their latest challenge is as boundless as it is focused: Krigga is the first-ever artist-in-residence at Mike Brown Contemporary, a gallery located in The Vista.

For six weeks, Krigga will take over most of MBC's studio space to create... well, whatever they feel like. And while there are "no strings attached" to their residency, which is part of a partnership between One Columbia and MBC owner Michaela Pilar Brown, Krigga still wants to challenge themself.

"I've been challenged to play with sculpture," they said. "I've been nervous about it, but nervous in a good way." Krigga also wants to experiment with Styrofoam, wood and the 3-D printer at the Richland Library, where they recently wrapped up an artist residency.

When the "emerging artist" residency begins on July 18, Krigga plans to just let their imagination run wild, and see where it takes them.

"I'm not quite sure what's going to come with it," Krigga said. "But that's where the fun and the challenge lies."

Making space

Krigga will take over most of the space in Mike Brown Contemporary, the gallery from local artist Michaela Pilar Brown. And while Brown will continue to have open studio hours and book appointments while Krigga works, she wants them to have the space, time and serenity to work.

When she was an upcoming artist in Columbia, Brown was able to use If ART Gallery, the same space she now occupies, while the owner, the late Wim Roefs, was traveling. "That kind of support for an emerging artist is immeasurable," Brown remembered of her summers spent in the studio.

Now that she's in a position similar to Roefs', Brown wants to make space for young artists of color in Columbia.

"I wanted to create an opportunity where artists have the freedom to really make work or just be in their own headspace for a minute," Brown said.

While some residencies can be "transactional," Brown said, there are no requirements on Krigga to finish or install a work during their six-week stay.

The residency is in partnership with ONE Columbia, a local arts nonprofit that recently launched a residency for artists of color with Stormwater Studios. Brown said the MBC residency program, which she plans to host annually, is part of ONE Columbia's larger initiative to provide studio space for artists of color.

Brown said it will take commercial and nonprofit arts organizations to support emerging artists, especially as cost of living rises nationwide.

Since 2019, the cost of Class A office space in Columbia has increased more than 5 percent, according to Colliers. Leasing costs, on average, cost $21.42 per sq. foot during the first quarter of 2023.

"Oftentimes, there's a real large gap between what commercial businesses can offer emerging artists and what a nonprofit can offer," Brown said. "And I think that the sweet spot is somewhere in between."

African-American Arcana

Krigga possesses the same mentality when it comes to their art — they're always willing to go where it makes sense, and where their name can reach more people. The 34-year-old has made art for nonprofits, books, mayoral campaigns and social justice initiatives.

But one of Krigga's most popular works is the "Antique Blacks: A Rootworker's Tarot," a 78-card collection of the Major and Minor Arcana (the face and suit cards, respectively) that translates the "medieval Europe" aesthetic of the traditional divinator for the modern Black occultist.

"Traditionally, you have the suits of pentacles, swords, wands, and cups," Krigga said, of a tarot deck. "I translated those into tools that we use in Hoodoo and Rootwork."

Pentacles, the deck's earth suit, became the root, a common Hoodoo ingredient.

The air element, swords, became the suit of arms (think gunpowder and knives), to represent another type of popular Hoodoo ingredient.

The traditional fire suit, wands, became lights. "So candles, lanterns, lamps, incense, those kinds of things," Krigga explained.

And for the water suit, cups, Krigga chose jars — jars and glass containers are commonly used in Hoodoo to work a bottle spell.

"I did the translation for everybody, so you know exactly what relates to our concepts and our practices, our traditions, the medicines we use," Krigga said.

Krigga's residency at Mike Brown Contemporary runs from July 12 to August 21. Several events are planned for their stay, including a "Meet the Artist" event at 6 p.m. on July 20 at 1221 Lincoln St.