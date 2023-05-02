Malik Greene to join Stormwater Studios as their new artist in residence

Stormwater Studios welcomed Malik Greene, their newest artist in residence on May 1, through the gallery's inaugural BIPOC residency program. Greene will showcase his work in the annual resident artist exhibitions during the 2023 Vista Lights and 2024 Artista Vista alongside nine other visual artists.
The one year program from the studio is tasked with "building a more inclusive culture that encourages, supports and celebrates diverse voices," according to a press release, drawing Greene who is a self-taught painter who mostly uses oil.
“I’ve been looking for a community that I can be a part of to expand creatively,” Greene said, in a press release.
Stormwater Studios is a gallery and studio that provides a workspace, exhibition opportunities and public access to working artists within the Columbia community.
Greene’s selection for residency at Stormwater comes after One Columbia, a non-profit organization formed to support and promote tourism in the city, conducted a workshop for 10 finalists in March where they discussed the opportunity to secure the open studio.
A panel of local arts professionals narrowed down the overall selection of nominated artists and gave finalists an opportunity to compete for the spot.
The final artists submitted their portfolios and other materials. Current Stormwater residents reviewed them to make a final selection, landing on Greene.
“We were happy to respond to the call from Stormwater Executive Director Kirkland Smith to help build a process for selecting an artist to fill a vacant studio space,” Margie Reese, Interim Executive Director of One Columbia for Arts and Culture, said in a press release. “Stormwater was interested in broadening their reach to include more artists of color in the application process, and perhaps for consideration in the final selection.”
Stormwater Studios is committed to increasing the visibility of artists of different races and from different cultural backgrounds. The selection of Greene to the studio is a step towards their mission.
Opportunities offered to Greene in this residency in addition to his work appearing at Vista Lights and Artista Vista include participating in group exhibitions, assisting in operational duties that keep the gallery open to the community and the ability to voice his thoughts at monthly artist meetings that set out to expand programming and opportunities for patrons in the Columbia community.