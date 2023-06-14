Looking for family-friendly theater this summer? Here's what's showing in Columbia

No more pencils, no more books — ready or not, school's out for the summer.

And while summer jobs and chores, camp activities, visits to relatives and trips to the mountains, lake and beach will occupy much of your little one's free time, there will surely be occasions for family outings to local theater productions. Free Times has rounded up just some of the family-friendly productions that will be staged live over the next few months.

Little Shop of Horrors might be considered family-friendly if your family is named Addams or Munster, but the frolicsome homage to drive-in shockers and doo-wop rockers of the 1960s features tunes from frequent Disney songwriters Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, is appropriate for teens and older, if they're looking for musical comedies about man-eating plants. Trustus Theatre promises some unexpected twists, including choreography from multi-talented Terrance Henderson, who will also be featured in a more humanized incarnation of the carnivorous Audrey II. The show runs though July 8, and info can be found at trustus.org.

It's an undersea odyssey, in search of a little fish gone lost, as assorted wacky aquatic characters join together in Finding Nemo (Jr.). Julian Deleon, voted Best Local Actor in last year's Free Times Best of Columbia poll, directs this Workshop Theatre production of the Disney/Pixar cartoon, adapted for young performers; it runs from June 22 until June 25 in Columbia College’s Cottingham Theatre, with info at workshoptheatreofsc.com.

Long before the tiny partiers of reality TV became a thing, Little Women meant the March sisters, heroines of Louisa May Alcott's famous coming-of-age novel. Young performers from the children's theater program of the Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission perform a stage adaptation at Spring Hill High School. The show runs June 23-25 and details can be found at icrc.net.

The only thing cuter than 101 puppies would be children playing puppies, on the run from the dastardly Cruella De Vil. Disney's 101 Dalmatians - Kids, adapted from the film for younger actors, runs June 23-25 at the Chapin Theatre Company. Then CTC's adult and teen performers take center stage at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College for Disney's Descendants - The Musical, which runs July 27 through August 6, and explores the lives of villains like Cruella once they have rebellious children of their own. More info is at chapintheatre.org.

A highlight of nearly every summer is the world premiere of a new children's play written by Jerry Stevenson, Artistic Director of Columbia Children's Theatre, and done in the madcap, irreverent style of "commedia dell'arte," the theatrical ancestor of burlesque, pantomime and improv. This year The Commedia Little Mermaid will be presented June 23 and 24 at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater, and July 15 and 16 at the Richland Library-Sandhills. The more traditional Disney version, featuring scores of younger performers, will run July 28 through August 6 at C. A. Johnson High School. Be a part of their world, with info at columbiachildrenstheatre.com.

Town Theatre is the nation's longest-running community theater organization, so it's only appropriate that they present that granddaddy of children's tales, The Wizard of Oz, and follow the yellow brick road to musical mirth and merriment. Executive Director Shannon Scruggs directs and choreographs; run dates are July 14-30, and details can be found at towntheatre.com.

Another venerable children's franchise is the work of Dr. Seuss. A number of his tales and characters, such as Horton and Gertrude McFuzz, are woven together to create Seussical, Jr., a kaleidoscopic journey through imagination. Debra Leopard directs dozens of youngsters in this Village Square Theatre production, running July 23-30 in Lexington; find out more at villagesquaretheatre.com.

Who knew there was a sequel to Annie? The sun clearly did come out tomorrow, as the same composers crafted Annie Warbucks a few years later, and the musical enjoyed a decent run off Broadway in the '90s. The Broadway Bound Vista Theatre Project will present this ode to Depression-era optimism from July 27-30 at the Cardinal Newman School on Alpine Road, with last summer's Baron and Maria von Trapp, Tracy Steele and Hannah Mount, returning as Daddy Warbucks and Grace Farrell. Details are at broadwayboundmtc.com.

Jami Steele Sprankle will direct The Claw at The Arts Center of Kershaw County. Running the last weekend of July, this musical for youngsters explores the hopes and dreams of the toys in an old-school mechanical claw game, including Flair Bears, Mighty Mutant Power Turtles, and Beanie Elders. More info is at artscenterkc.org.