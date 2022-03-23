LGBTQ-focused WE's on Meeting Street opens in West Columbia: 'You are welcome here'

A new spot welcoming of members of the LGBTQ community and allies of the community opened up in West Columbia last weekend.

WE's on Meeting Street, what staff say is the area's first pride bar, held its grand opening March 18 and is now open seven days a week as a private club.

"We have many people that feel much more comfortable coming here because we accept like absolutely everybody. Regardless of who you are, from A to Z, you are welcome here and it's going to be a safe and comfortable environment for everyone," general manager Kirby Schneider told the Free Times.

The new spot adds to the list of the few gay bars in the Columbia area. In the Vista, PT's 1109, a gay bar open to the public since 2001, hosts drag shows and has a dance club environment and then there's the private bar, The Capital Club, just up the street.

And while PT's 1109 is popular with a younger crowd, allowing patrons 18 and up to enter, Schneider hopes WE's will attract an older crowd that may not be as interested in the dance club scene.

The spot will have a fully-stocked liquor bar with ten beers on tap and a variety of wines as well as various seating areas and pool tables.

Planning for WE's began in the fall of last year, according to Schneider.

The bar's owner, Walking Eagle Burr, decided to take the retirement money she planned on purchasing a house boat with to buy the bar and didn't look back. She decided to name the bar after her nickname, after some hesitation.

"Everybody calls her 'We'. She was real hesitant on putting that out there, but everybody thought it was cool because I was like, you know, WE's on Meeting is a place for us. I feel like it all kind of rolls together and (it) also plays off of like West Columbia," Schneider said.

Located on Meeting Street in West Columbia, the bar joins a scene that continues growing on Meeting Street. Within the last few years, WECO Bottle and Biergarten, Savage Craft Ale Works and PRIMAL Gourmet have opened up in the area.

"I foresee us continuing to grow. We've come a long way, but in doing so, it hasn't changed what makes the city unique and that's what we want to hold onto as we grow," West Columbia councilman Joseph Dickey said in a previous interview with the Free Times, about new businesses growing in the area.

WE's will be open seven days a week and host a variety of events including Wednesday night trivia, karaoke on Thursdays and soon-to-be-announced drag events. The spot is located at 735 Meeting Street.