Lexington's Icehouse Amphitheater brings back live theater with 'Much Ado about Nothing'

Live theater is back in downtown Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater.

After two summers of head-banging nostalgia with live productions of the 1980s jukebox musical "Rock of Ages," the outdoor concert venue is going old-school with the South Carolina Shakespeare Company’s staging of William Shakespeare’s rom-com "Much Ado About Nothing."

Directed by Linda Khoury, the production had a successful run in outdoor venues such as West Columbia’s Riverwalk Amphitheater and the gardens of several historic homes in fall of 2022. Thanks to generous support from hospitality tax funding, all six Icehouse performances are free to the public.

“I've been working on bringing South Carolina Shakespeare to the Icehouse ever since it was built, as much for the beauty of the venue as for the fact Lexington is my hometown,” said longtime SCSC member Tracy Steele, who plays the central role of Don Pedro.

Lexington’s town administrator, Britt Poole, found the idea attractive and connected Steele with Icehouse director Walker Brewer. The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown delayed plans, but a proposal from Khoury and Steele for 2023 was received enthusiastically.

“Walker and his team have been absolutely accommodating,” Steele said. “I cannot imagine a better welcome.”

"Much Ado" dates to the late 1590s and concerns parallel love stories involving two of Don Pedro’s officers during a festive house party weekend. The emotional Claudio (Charlie Goodrich) falls quickly in and out of love with winsome Hero (Caitlin White), while dashing, cynical Benedick (George Dinsmore) spars verbally with beautiful yet acerbic Beatrice (Katie Mixon.) Plots are hatched to disrupt one romance while sparking another, leading to… well, much ado.

The story has proven popular over the centuries: Kenneth Branagh directed a star-studded film adaption in 1993 featuring Emma Thompson and Denzel Washington, and Joss Whedon directed a black-and-white indie version in 2012 featuring cast members from his "Avengers" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" franchises.

“Beatrice gives me courage,” said Mixon, who counts Lady Macbeth and Juliet among 40-plus stage roles.

“(My character) finds humor and happiness in everything, but she also finds truth and is brave enough to speak it," Mixon, a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, added. "Especially now, when women’s liberties are shaky, I admire Beatrice’s strength in shouting to the world she will not settle for less than exactly what she wants."

Dinsmore, another veteran of 50 or more stage roles in the Columbia-area — including Dr. Jekyll, Sherlock Holmes, Buddy Holly and the burned-out metal star Stacee Jaxx in the Icehouse’s last two summer offerings — also found the story appealing.

“Love, betrayal, intrigue, humor — what doesn’t this show have?" he said. "Secret crushes, the fear of unrequited love, putting up walls to protect ourselves. We like that nervous flutter in our stomachs. Finally taking a risk and opening ourselves up, and at long last the joy of connecting. We’ve all experienced that. It’s human nature to which we can all relate.”

The actor, who doubles in the summers as emcee for Lexington’s Blowfish baseball season, noted that Beatrice and Benedick clearly have some history.

“Probably a romantic entanglement of some kind that did not end well, maybe shortly before he went off to war, so there was no opportunity for closure for either of them," he said. "And they are so similar: both proficient with language and both hiding their feelings behind a biting humor. Both aloof, but with a desire for something personal. They were meant for each other, so we can’t help but root for them.”

Mixon emphatically asserted the continuing relevance of Shakespeare’s works: “These writings explore human nature — raw, vulnerable, selfish — the whole gamut. For a society that hides their real feelings behind catfishes, photos, emojis and digital media, we are used to shushing ourselves , making ourselves smaller. Shakespeare allows us to feel everything to the fullest. Scream, love, cry, yearn, as big as we can. We need this outlet, or we will implode. We are as human now as they were in the early 1600s — we just try to act like unfazed robots instead.”

Khoury, directing her 28th show for SCSC, agreed that the material “appeals to a diverse and contemporary audience because it encompasses humor and drama, friendship and betrayal, pride and love. Audiences identify with these characters.”

Steele, another veteran of dozens of Midlands productions, said “Shakespeare will be relevant as long as we are human, as long as we love or hate or suffer pride or despair or jealousy or hope for the future.”

“Sometimes love is clear and straightforward,” the actor added. “And sometimes it wanders an obstacled path, but in either case, I think we all believe, as Shakespeare (does) in 'Much Ado,' (that) love will win the day.”