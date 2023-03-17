Lexington native Ray McManus receives Governor's Award for the Arts

A Columbia-area poet and English professor is one of five recipients of South Carolina’s highest and most prestigious award for support or practice of the arts.

Each year, the SC Arts Commission recognizes those with exceptional merit and achievement in the arts world with the Governor's Award for the Arts — Lexington native Ray McManus is one of those winners.

McManus is an author, poet and department chair at the University of South Carolina Sumter, where he teaches creative writing and Irish and Southern literature.

The award was also handed out to four other individuals or organizations — Carlos Agudelo, artistic director of Ballet Spartanburg; former Spoleto Festival USC director Nigel Redden, the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston and the Aiken Center for the Arts.

"Recipients are talented, successful and dedicated," Arts Commission Board Chair Dee Crawford said, in a press release. "They always represent the best of South Carolina. By presenting them the Governor’s Award, we celebrate their achievements, and thank these accomplished recipients for enriching life and culture throughout our state.”

McManus did his undergraduate work at USC, from which he later earned his master of fine arts degree in poetry, and doctorate in composition and rhetoric.

The author of five volumes of poetry, the first of which won the S.C. Poetry Book Prize in 2007, McManus was also director for 16 years of the creative writing program at the Tri-District Arts Consortium, which serves Columbia area schools, and he has served as writer-in-residence at the Columbia Museum of Art since 2018.

“His poetry is very grounded in the language and culture of the state, but also surprising and quirky and fantastic in what he can do with words," USC professor and former Columbia Poet Laureate Ed Madden said, of his former student. "(He) has long been an advocate for the literary arts in this state. As a graduate student he founded a poetry outreach program that sent poets all over the state doing outreach in public schools.”

McManus doesn't take the acknowledgement lightly.

“I don’t know what this award says about me, but I know what it says for me,” McManus said. “I’ve worked my butt off for almost 25 years to (become) a better poet. I wouldn’t feel comfortable saying that for myself, so this award says it for me. It says I was a good boy. It says remember why you are here, and here, and there and here again.”

The poet acknowledged that, in spite of success in the ostensibly tweedy world of academia, he remains the blue jeans-clad rebel and iconoclast that his work often suggests.

“(I'm) just older," he said. "Occasionally I have to put on a sports jacket” — never a tie, he quickly added — “tuck my shirt in, (and) wear nice pants.

"That’s a small price to pay to keep a living wage. I’ve done far worse for much less. But seriously, where I work, and the type of work I do is the opposite of writing poetry … and I absolutely love it. I love where I work and the people I get to work with. A major source for that love is that I don’t have to abandon my art for it."

He described creativity and administrative duties as a balancing act, detailing that he often scribbles poems on scraps of paper, his phone or on his physical hand while at work and then returns to those ideas later at night, when he has time. He views his job as keeping him fed and his poems as keeping him human.

McManus finds inspiration in the immediate world around him, noting that it's not always pretty. He enjoys writing about where and how he grew up and what he's grown into since his childhood.

He said the goal of his work is accessibility to others.

"I want to write poetry that anyone could pick up and get something from it," McManus said. "To see some kind of connection. To feel something. To recognize something. To behold as example that anything is possible — I mean, if Ray can do it, who can’t? "