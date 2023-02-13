Koger Center showcases 3 Columbia-area artists in upstairs gallery space

There’s a lot more art to be found in the University of South Carolina’s Koger Center these days than just what's performed on stage.

Newer, lesser-known and rarely seen works from three acclaimed Midlands visual artists — Stephen Chesley, Russell Jeffcoat and Boyd Saunders — are currently on display in Koger’s Upstairs Gallery. The gallery is a second-floor exhibition and event space.

The show follows last fall’s “Laura Spong: A Passionate Perspective,” which featured paintings by the late abstract expressionist and kicked off a new series of exhibits showcasing local talent and creativity.

For Nate Terracio, the Koger Center's director, that’s only natural.

“From the beginning … the vision was for the facility to be a center for all the arts in downtown Columbia,” Terracio said, pointing out that the University of South Carolina, where the center sits, purposefully included the descriptive phrase “for the Arts” to mean more than just performing arts.

Terracio, who became director in 2018, has wanted to return the facility to its original vision and bring back the excitement from when Koger opened in 1989, he said. The USC alumnus began exploring new uses for underutilized spaces in the building, including the spacious second-floor reception room.

“The windows in the space give the room three distinct feelings throughout the day — natural light in the daytime, direct sunlight in the evening, and artificial lighting of the night,” Terracio said. “I noticed that the pieces of art on the walls looked different at different times of the day, and I wanted to host exhibits in the room to allow art lovers to have the experience of seeing the exhibition pieces change depending on the time of their visit.”

Terracio hopes this multidisciplinary approach will draw new audiences to the Koger Center. Outside of the new gallery space, the space is being utilized for smaller performances supporting local artists — including a series of intimate jazz concerts held in the building's lobby and smaller, rotating exhibits from art students at Columbia-area school districts in a less-frequented nook on the second floor.

Terracio was familiar with the work of Saunders, a professor emeritus of USC who is credited with founding the printmaking program at the university's School of Visual Art and Design.

Saunders has worked with Jeffcoat and Chesley on joint exhibitions such as 2022’s “Into the Light” at the Rob Shaw Gallery in West Columbia. Their varying and distinctive styles — Jeffcoat is a photographer, while Chesley primarily paints — sparked the idea for a collaborative show at the Koger.

“We wanted to share a little bit of that variety with our audiences,” Terracio said. “Even with all three following different artistic disciplines, their work still encapsulates the culture and beautiful energy of South Carolina, from rural to urban settings, or somewhere in between.”

Terracio gave much credit to Emily Moffatt, a recent graduate of USC’s visual arts program, who took on curatorial duties for this exhibition. The sheer scale of the trio’s extensive body of work “prompted her to try and include some pieces that either have not been shown before, or ones that aren't shown as often.”

Moffitt said her goal was to ensure that "each group of pieces for the artists were cohesive for the individual."

"They didn’t necessarily have to tell a story, but I still wanted guests to be able to tell the artwork belonged together,” Moffitt said.

Wading through what she described as “swaths of work” representing decades of creative output, she carefully considered order and placement, pondering what piece might naturally go to the left or right of another.

One goal accomplished was to showcase each artist’s work in multiple media. While Chesley's work represents lush landscapes with both oils and watercolor, Saunders experiments with gouache, a medium quite different from his usual lithographs but one that can create vibrant works that still fit in with his usual body of work, Terracio said.

For Jeffcoat's work, the enlarged works from his original negatives allow viewers to see the photos in a new way, even if it's a work they've already seen before.

"(He) can capture a range of depth and value in black and white but is just as skilled at creating cyanotypes (a 19th-century technique that results in prints with a distinctive blue-green hue)," Terracio said.

The exhibition, titled simply “Chesley, Jeffcoat and Saunders,” will run through Feb. 26. The gallery is open and free to the public Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., and an hour prior to any performance at the Koger Center. For more information, visit kogercenterforthearts.com, or call (803) 777-7500.

Chesley, Jeffcoat and Saunders

Through Feb. 26. Free. Koger Center for the Arts. 1051 Greene St. kogercenterforthearts.com