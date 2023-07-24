How to be a lay-poet: Queer writers group finds home in Columbia

When Eden Prime moved to Columbia in 2020, they were in search of community.

Working at the University of South Carolina allowed Prime, who uses they/them pronouns, the chance to meet with fellow writers, poets and artists. They got plugged into the local music scene and made a friend in local poet Evelyn Berry. But Prime couldn't find a place for queer writers and poets to explore their passions.

"We met trough a mutual friend and started hanging out and talking poetry," Prime said of their friendship with Berry. "And then we're like, 'What if we involve more people in hanging out, talking poetry and how to be a lay-poet in a midsize city?' How do we organize in a sense in a way that is inviting to people?" Lay-poets are writers who may be published but do not earn a full-time living from their work.

So, Berry and Prime created a writers' group.

Queer Writers of Columbia is a collective of writers, poets and anyone who's interested in the written word.

The group has hosted two events in the three months it has been operational, but more are on the way.

Berry said having queer-coded spaces for creatives is important, because such spaces form part of a person's identity that they may mine for inspiration. A group like Queer Writers of Columbia could also connect writers struggling with the same issues or seeking to tell similar stories. Berry, who is publishing a collection of poetry this Fall entitled "Grief Slut," hopes the writers' group can be a resource as much as a community.

Prime echoed their friend's sentiment. They said providing community amidst the nationwide legislative pushes to limit queer expression — whether through book bans, drag bans or judicial rulings — is crucial right now.

"Being a group of primarily queer writers, it's really cool to watch people talk about their experiences of coming out or starting HRT (hormone replacement therapy), all these different things that we are able to dialogue about in our poetry and other forms of writing," Prime said. "That's sacred, and to be able to do it now almost makes it more sacred."

Come one, come all

Queer Writers of Columbia was designed to be an accessible, inclusive space for people to learn craft, demystify what it takes to be a writer, and to connect with fellow writers who identify or ally themselves with the LGBTQ+ community.

Prime wants the group to be a place for writers — and people who want to be writers.

"So many times we get hung up on the idea that 'Oh, I have to make this thing I love into my career,'" Prime said. "No, to preserve the sanctity of the experience of writing, sometimes you have to balance it with other things."

Events like the "write-in" provide a space — and a little bit of peer pressure — for writers to come together and actually write. For an hour or so, writers sat and worked side-by-side, pulling on each other for support, motivation and inspiration.

"So many writing groups focus on critique or reading their work, which are both fantastic," Berry said. "But we want to also create a space where we can hold each other accountable to getting the hard, nitty-gritty work of writing done."

Other events, like a June poetry reading the group had at All Good Books, is intended to present members' work to an audience, and encourage writers who might hesitant to share their craft. "The first reading was a way for us to dip our toes in the water to see what we can do," Berry explained.

A third event is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at All Good Books. Berry will lead a workshop on queer narratives and form, according to the group's Instagram, which is its main form of communication.

While the group is in its infancy, Prime said it Queer Writers of Columbia is here to stay.

"In times like this, more than ever, it's important to be loud, to keep writing, to keep saying things, to keep grouping together," Prime said, referencing the political turmoil aimed at LGBTQ+ communities in the U.S. "We don't want to lose the opportunity to say what we need to say and to speak those experiences into reality."