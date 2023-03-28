How a Columbia theatre teacher splits time between classroom and stage

On her first stage in Columbia, Amber Coulter played the Pope — a legendary female pope from the medieval era.

That role was just the beginning of a slew of quirky characters for the Sumter native — she's played tweens, maids, aristocrats and, for good measure, she was possessed by the devil in one role.

For Coulter, all the world’s a stage it seems, having transitioned seamlessly from prolific student performer at the University of South Carolina to her first professional acting roles in the Midlands while holding down a full-time day job as an elementary school drama teacher.

As a child growing up in Sumter, Coulter found herself inexplicably drawn to church plays. Involvement in Christmas pageants led to participation in REACH, a summer camp program that targeted students gifted in the arts. She performed in “a sort of fractured fairy tale, where I played the dish that ran away with the spoon. I was just excited to have a part,” she said.

But it wasn't until high school that Coulter realized people "actually got paid to do this" as a profession, when she was taken under the wing of mentor Kelly Melton, who taught drama at her high school.

Her adolescent days began to fill with rehearsals, shows and trips to drama competitions like the national Thespian Festival.

"If I wasn't doing homework... I was rehearsing or spending lunch in the drama room," Coulter said.

By this time, she had come full circle, working in the summers as a teacher of youngsters in the REACH program. Coulter described the experience as cool and rewarding in having the chance to look at the camp and performances through a different lens.

She followed her passion for the arts to college, where she earned a bachelor's in theatre, followed by a master's in teaching at the University of South Carolina. In her time there, she performed with a student improv group and appeared in eight full-length departmental productions, holding her own with older and more experienced performers and often being cast in meaty character parts.

“Amber completely blew me away," Lindsay Rae Taylor, an assistant professor of performance at the University of Mississippi, who cast Coulter in three plays at USC. "She makes consistently bold, intelligent choices as an actor. She is truthful and specific with every role, and her range is remarkable. I’ve seen her tackle really challenging dramatic roles and then turn right around and thrive in comedy. Her timing is impeccable, which likely comes from her extensive background in improv.”

That prolific output exposed Coulter to a wider audience locally.

One of Coulter's fellow performers, Hunter Boyle, characterized her as “a great team player… (who) is dedicated and makes smart acting choices,” noting her mastery of a British accent for a role in the Tony-winning play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" and the physicality of her performance as an accused devil-worshiper in Arthur Miller’s acclaimed Tony-winner "The Crucible."

Coulter's first professional role came in 2020 during her first year of graduate school, when Andrew Schwartz, who had directed her as an undergraduate in Shakespeare in Love, sought her out to appear in his production of "We Are Proud to Present…" at Trustus Theatre, one of the city's well-respected performing groups.

”When I was casting 'Dance Nation,' I reached out to her to see if she was interested because I knew she would be a team player and I'm always looking to throw improvisers into plays,” Abigail McNeely, the theatre's communications and production manager, said.

And Coulter was busy off-stage, too. While performing in her first few professional shows, she was also in her first year as a drama teacher at Brennan Elementary School. She'd start most days before the sun had come up teaching six classes for elementary schoolers and working until the sun had gone down at the theater rehearsing.

“I felt like I was crawling to the finish line,” she said. “I was exhausted, but it was so nice to have something to keep me going.”

Like many of her peers, Coulter has found a way to work professionally in her chosen field as a teaching artist while continuing to perform as an actor outside of her day job.

Unsure of her next stage role, she is working with students in that same REACH program this summer and is directing her Brennan 4th and 5th graders in a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s "Matilda" this spring, pouring her passion into what she calls the next generation of actors.

"If we want (theater) to continue to be the powerful force that it is now, we have to find a way for it to grow,” Coulter said.