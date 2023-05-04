Here's what to expect in the coming weeks from Columbia's theatres (and how much it'll cost)

The home stretch of Columbia’s 2022-23 theatre season is at hand, and it looks to be a photo finish. Nearly everything seems to be running simultaneously. Is so much live theater a good problem to have?
Three productions open this Friday, May 5 including Village Square Theatre’s production of Young Frankenstein, the musical adaptation by Mel Brooks of his 1974 film, a parody of classic Universal Studios horror films from the 1930’s. Using broad schtick from vaudeville and the Borscht Belt, Brooks retells the familiar tale of man playing God, as the idealistic grandson (Davis Herndon) of the original Doctor continues his experiments, aided by sidekick Igor (TJ Day), busty fraulein Inga (Maggie Baker), and eventually, a new Creature (Merritt Vann.) The show runs through May 21, with direction by Debra Leopard and choreography from Christy Shealy Mills. More information and tickets can be found at villagesquaretheatre.com.
Gentler comedy is featured in Chapin Theatre Company’s production of Michael McKeever’s 37 Postcards, which also runs through May 21. This is the second play held in the troupe’s brand new performance venue and the first in a number of years for prolific director Glenn Farr. Expect a heartwarming mix of New England eccentricity, rocky romance, and family squabbles as a prodigal son (Craig DeFelice) brings home his bred-in-Jersey fiancé (Kelsey McGarrigan) for a memorable weekend. More information at chapintheatre.org.
Larry Hembree has led everything from The Nickelodeon to Trustus Theatre to Columbia Children’s Theatre, but he's back where his career began: directing shows at the Arts Center of Kershaw County. His production of Godspell runs through May 14, and features a live band accompanying singers as they retell the parables from the Gospels, Matthew in particular. Decades before writing Wicked, composer Stephen Schwartz struck gold with this musical message of peace and love, blending 1970’s hippie sensibilities with timeless melodies such as the songs “Day by Day”and “By My Side.” More information at artscenterkc.org.
Opening the next Friday (May 12) and running through May 27, Workshop Theatre offers you a Hundred Days, a musical reflection on finding meaning in life, and living each day as if there were only 100 days remaining. Based on the real-life love story of composers Shaun and Abigail Bengson, this mashup of play and rock concert features a “folk-punk” score performed live by the cast under the direction of Chad Henderson. That cast includes cellist Catherine Hunsinger from the band Rex Darling, bassist Kari Lebby from sandcastles, vocalist/guitarist Katie Leitner from Say Femme (all three veteran actors and/or directors as well) along with keyboardist and musical director Tom Beard, percussionist Patty Boggs, and vocalist/guitarist Taylor Diveley, who played one of the leads in Workshop’s Kinky Boots last fall. More info at workshoptheatreofsc.com.
Opening the same night at Town Theatre is the venerable Grease, the rockin’ musical paean by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey to the leather jackets and insane hairstyles of the 1950’s. Good girl Sandy (Caroline Quinn) and bad boy Danny (Lee Saxton) enjoy summer lovin’, but will it last in the fall? You may think you know the story by way of the hit 1978 film, but the stage original showcases the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies more, with characters like Marty (Erin Nyland) and Doody (Nathan Jackson) getting rousing solo numbers, while Kenickie (Alex Cowsert) takes the lead on “Greased Lightning.” It’s hard to root for tough gal Rizzo (Mary Jayne Davis), but there are worse things you could do. Just think - the teens from the 1959 setting would be in their 80’s now, giving you a new perspective on your grandparents. Jerry Crouch directs, with choreography by Tracy Steele and musical direction by Amanda Hines. Run dates are May 12-28. More info at towntheatre.com.
Let’s not forget theater in the suburbs, however. The Newberry Community Players are producing the Noel Coward classic Blithe Spirit, featuring a posh couple, a creepy manor, and the spirit of a deceased spouse who won’t go away. Winnsboro’s Pine Tree Playhouse meanwhile is presenting Beth Henley’s Pulitzer-winning serio-comedy Crimes of the Heart, a Southern Gothic portrait of the dysfunctional lives and loves of the three McGrath sisters. Both run May 12-21, and info can be found at newberry-community-players.square.site and pinetreeplayhouse.com respectively.
Factor in the Pulitzer-winning Fairview at Trustus Theatre (www.trustus.org) , which opened last week and continues its run through May 13, and that makes eight shows running on May 12.
And while different material attracts vastly different audiences, Free Times did some quick math, to see what it would cost if one wanted to have it all.
Unofficial results: While the shows in Newberry and Winnsboro necessitate a choice, a young adult taking advantage of student discounts could attend seven out of eight, at a pricetag of around $135. An older couple, however, who wants dinner and a drink beforehand, would likely be paying upwards of $155 apiece for tickets, plus an anticipated dinner tab of $350 or more, for a grand total of some $660. Yikes!