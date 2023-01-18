Group behind well-received restaurant pop-up plotting temporary art exhibit for downtown

In the historic, mixed-use space in downtown Columbia, a two-day pop-up art exhibit will give attendees the chance to share and discuss their vision for the future of Columbia.

The Community Table, a pop-up art exhibit at The Lady building, will happen Jan. 19 and 20. It comes from Cola Love, an economic development group pushing for community-focused events that bring together local artisans and entrepreneurs.

After the group found success with the Dal House, a South Asian, one-weekend-only restaurant in Five Points, they begin planning to bring back a similar event, with an arts focus.

"Coming off of the Dal House, we were super-thrilled with the energy and the excitement surrounding that," said Julie Tuttle, an organizing member of Cola Love. "We wanted to do something that was less intense than the Dal House, but that still felt community-oriented, and helped us set intentions as a community for the rest of 2023."

Many of the members of Cola Love are also an active part of FemmeX, a coworking space and social club founded by Nell Fuller, an organizing member of Cola Love.

The hands-on exhibit is put on in collaboration with Meredith Walker, a local artist. Walker studied graphic design at the University of South Carolina and began painting in earnest in 2019, according to her website.

"(Walker) has been like the arts inspiration for the whole space at FemmeX and has had her studio there and curated all the art and really has curated the vision for how FemmeX can play a role in the arts community here," Fuller said.

Utilizing vacant or mixed-use buildings like The Lady for local events that will, in turn spur business growth and new ideas is part of what the group said they've aimed to do in Columbia since they began with the Dal House in December.

"This notion of 'What can we do collectively that's greater than the sum of its parts? What can we do together that's greater than what we could do individually?' I think we're seeing a huge mutualist and collective spirit take root in Columbia ... so this continues that theme of building with the community," said Mara Zepeda, an organizing member of Cola Love.

At the exhibit, attendees will have the opportunity to write out their dreams and goals for Columbia — including what steps they'll take to make those dreams a reality, Tuttle said. Those notecards will then be used in the interactive exhibit.

Alongside the art exhibit itself, the ticketed event will feature a handful of local food vendors and drinks. Local restaurants like Spotted Salamander, City Grit, smallSUGAR and The Gourmet Shop will have appetizers on hand.

On Thursday, tickets are $75 and will include appetizers and snacks, an open bar and access to the event's art space. There will also be a presentation and Q&A discussion from organizing members of Cola Love, which starts at 7 p.m. The Friday event, where tickets will be $25, is a drop-in event with a cash bar and similar offerings to Thursday night.

The event takes place at 1310 Lady St. on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at colalove.co.

The Community Table

Jan. 19 and 20. $25-$75. 1310 Lady St. colalove.co.