'Grease' at Town Theatre draws from iconic movie, while still being something new

While summer may be on its way, the halls of Rydell High are full at Town Theatre’s “Grease."
“Grease," which runs until May 28, tells the story of a new girl in town, Sandy — played by Caroline Quinn — as she falls in with two high school gangs, the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds. Along the way, she falls in love with Danny — played by Lee Saxton — leader of the T-Birds, and the two must prove their love above high school cliques.
While the musical premiered on Broadway in 1972, it’s the 1978 movie, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, that many people are familiar with. From this, it’s become a musical theater staple. Jane Cato, who plays Jan, said the nostalgia is a part of the appeal for some folks.
“I grew up watching the movie," Cato said. "I saw it on stage when I was in elementary school at our local high school. I feel like all of the songs are so iconic.”
Set in the 1950s, “Grease” is full of nostalgia, with poppy music and catchy harmonies like the chart hits of the time. Studying that time extended beyond just learning the songs to learning the dances of the time as well.
“The choreographer brought us in and gave us a crash course in the dance of the time and kind of the style of that we would be doing before we even touched any of the numbers,” Cato said. “I think starting with that in the very beginning of this process really brought us all together because we were all trying to learn how to partner dance, and learning all of these steps and this form of dance that wasn't necessarily super familiar to most of us.”
Although the show is mostly remembered for its peppy songs and dances, there are darker moments. Mary Jayne Davis, who plays Rizzo, has to navigate the spikey bits of the show, playing the cool, aggressive mean girl. Her character faces far more serious situations than the star-crossed lovers even as she interacts with them.
“I have to think about it as approaching her as a character who's hurt because she's obviously been through a lot. And we see later on in the show that she actually is a very vulnerable person and is just always acting in defense.” Davis said. “She's a lot like the male roles of Danny and Kenickie, but it's okay for them to act like that. But not for her.”
As she continued working, Davis was able to combine the bigger moments of the show with more vulnerability. Although she felt very different from Rizzo, she learned how to play the mean girl without becoming a caricature.
“It was very hard for me to find the character just because it's so different from myself, so my director and I had to work very closely, very tightly through all the rehearsals of like, ‘I need more of this. I need you to be bigger here, so it makes sense later on that you're feeling this way.’”
The show has a heightened energy, careening from song to song of high school drama. Actors said this challenged everyone to support each other in keeping up with the marathon pace.
“It's a high energy show, and I knew that from knowing the movie and seeing the musical before, but I underestimated what that would look like performing the material. From the moment the show starts, we hit the ground running, and we don't stop until we're taking our final bow,” Cato said. “Everyone is working really, really hard the entire performance.”
Having an incredibly popular movie to reference is helpful in some ways, cast members said. Davis and Cato both spoke of their love for the movie’s iconography. But in other ways, relying too much on the movie could be a hindrance, as the movie is not an entirely faithful adaptation.
“I can tell our musical director has been so frustrated because we all want to copy the movie soundtrack recording and the music for the show is just slightly different ... unlearning that has been kind of tricky," Davis said.
Although they were careful not to be too dependent on the movie, Cato said the production looked to combine the best elements of the movie with new perspectives. She said the actors were given the chance to bring themselves, rather than just copying their film counterparts.
“Our director has been really great about keeping the elements that people are expecting and those really iconic things, but he's also done a really great job of encouraging us, as actors, to take ownership of our roles,” Cato said. “I think it's a really great mix of what people are expecting from “Grease,” and then also just a fresh perspective and a really fun play on these characters in this story that people know so well.”