Finlay Park overhaul giving longtime Columbia jazz organization the blues

COLUMBIA — As the city prepares to make changes to Finlay Park, a local music organization has lost its home in the area.
The upcoming $21.5 million renovation of Finlay Park is a long overdue and sorely needed overhaul to what was once the “crown jewel” of Columbia’s public recreation offerings, city officials have said. The refurbished 18-acre park, set to begin construction in July, will feature a bouldering wall, gardens, water features and an event space.
Not included in those plans is Le Café Jazz, a relaxed and intimate listening room that sits in a converted concession stand on the north end of the park.
One of the longest-running investments in promoting and preserving jazz in the city, Le Café Jazz was founded in 2011 and run by the Skipp Pearson Jazz Legacy Foundation. Pearson, a saxophonist and prominent advocate for jazz in the state, used it as his home base until his death in 2017.
Pearson played at Le Café Jazz on the weekends, spending the weeks in jam sessions at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and Alehouse.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Le Café Jazz hard, as it did many other arts organizations, causing reduced performances and programming over the past three years.
While performances were scheduled intermittently during that time, foundation executive director Shirley Martin said the closure is still a loss for the city's tight-knit jazz community.
"It’s (really) a human tragedy,” Martin said.
The venue was one of the legacies left behind by Pearson, a jazz legend in South Carolina who performed with a list of greats like Otis Redding, Fred Wesley, Chris Potter, Wynton Marsalis and Chris Botti.
He also did educational work through his many years teaching music in Bamberg and Clarendon County school districts and later through his foundation.
“(Le Café Jazz) has its place in the history of Columbia jazz, for sure,” said trumpeter Mark Rapp, executive director of ColaJazz and the current SC Ambassador of Jazz. “You knew you could go there for great music — Skipp knew so many different people. It's something that will never be forgotten and is definitely an important part of the growth of jazz in the Midlands.”
The city of Columbia and Le Café Jazz cut ties years ago, Columbia officials said, though they did not give a specific year. Le Café Jazz was not included in previous plans for the park proposed in 2019, either.
“We really appreciated the partnership over the years, but the formal partnership really ended some time ago,” City Manager Teresa Wilson said. “We allowed the operation to continue as long as we could while we were waiting to finish our design for the revitalization of the park.”
Martin said the foundation feels disappointed in how Le Café Jazz is ending, particularly because the group cleaned up a facility that had fallen into disrepair along with much of the rest of the park.
The old concession stand itself will not be part of the final version of the park. The city plans to replace it with a ranger station, situated at the top of the park's hill so rangers have a better view of the whole park, a key aspect in enforcing safety, Assistant City Manager Henry Simons said.
"(Le Café Jazz) is not aligned with the vision of where we're going," Simons said. "We made the decision that it was time to move forward and utilize that space in another capacity."