Film project from USC students, faculty will show at regional film festivals

Most actors dream of landing a role in a feature film, or even getting the chance to work on one. Now, thanks to the vision of one University of South Carolina faculty member, that dream has become a reality for a number of students.
Dustin Whitehead, an assistant professor of acting in USC’s Department of Theatre and Dance, has produced and directed an independent film, “Hero,” through his non-profit, Local Cinema Studios. According to Whitehead, the organization's goal is to provide resources for independent film opportunities involving students in the process, and to help bridge the gap for students’ entry into the professional film industry.
Shot last summer in and around Columbia and the USC campus, the film, “Hero,” is now attracting the attention of some regional film festivals.
Winston-Salem, NC’s RiverRun International Film Festival is an annual Oscar-qualifying festival that was named one of Moviemaker Magazine's "50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee '' in 2018, and runs April 27-30. The 18th annual Sunscreen Film Festival runs that same weekend in St. Petersburg, FL. “Hero” will be screened at both.
The project involved some 16 students from USC and other colleges, including Anthony Currie and Carly Siegel, who perhaps not coincidentally portrayed Romeo and Juliet in a 2022 campus production, in which Whitehead appeared as Friar Laurence. Prolific local actor, storyteller, and co-founder of the NiA Company theatrical troupe Darion McCloud, who played Juliet’s father, also appears in the film. Whitehead previously directed Siegel and Currie on stage in 2021’s “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)” and 2020’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” respectively.
Whitehead came up through the ranks of live theater as an actor and director before segueing into film and television production, and teaching acting for the camera at Western Carolina University. Having accepted a new position at USC, he began to explore funding opportunities through the South Carolina Film Commission, which not only markets the state's locations and recruits potential film productions, but also has provided grants for students at Trident Technical College to produce short films.
A successful pitch to the commission led to a budget of some $95,000 , with state funds augmented by private gifts that were primarily used to hire area musicians. Whitehead co-wrote the story with Myles Isreal, a Georgia-based actor and writer with whom he had worked on previous projects, and who also appears in the film.
“We each had themes we wanted to explore in a script,” Whitehead said. “So we just began throwing ideas against the wall to see what would stick.”
For Isreal, that included “being an artist in the black community, and how that can sometimes be misunderstood,” while Whitehead was interested in ideas involving loss, interpersonal relationships, and pregnancy.
“We had to see what would work on a college campus,” Whitehead continued. “It’s a coming of age story, with some humor and comedic elements.”
The film’s title has multiple meanings, Whitehead said, with different interpretations of what it might mean to be a hero.
“I was raised by a single father, for example, so that might be one type of hero,” he explained. “But then we also see a pregnant woman as a hero.” He added that Isreal admits to being influenced by the television series “Atlanta,” and has described this film as “Juno meets ‘Atlanta.’ “
With “a truck full of gear borrowed from Western Carolina,” the cast and crew of nearly 30 students and visiting professional artists spent some five weeks shooting, preceded by a week of orientation, and followed by 2-3 months of post-production. Students were provided with housing, meals, and a living stipend, as well as a small share in ownership of the film, meaning potential income if the film turns a profit.
“There’s something nice about the diversity of the students coming from different universities,” Whitehead reflected. “It’s like summer camp. And they're growing their professional network in the industry.”
Graduating senior and theater major Carly Siegel concurred.
“My overall experience as an actor and working as an office production assistant, after filming my scenes, was incredible. I feel quite lucky that I was given both of those opportunities on a professional film set. It’s definitely something I’ll never forget, and I hope the students will continue to be given these rare and helpful opportunities that will help them learn more about the film industry.”
Siegel plans to pursue acting professionally. The Spring Valley High School graduate said “It’s something I am incredibly passionate about, and I love being able to share stories with others. It’s such a challenge in the most rewarding way possible, and that’s with both stage and film acting.”
Whitehead, meanwhile, is already in pre-production for this coming summer’s followup film project, “The Grand Strand,” another coming of age story that this time focuses on a younger teen in the Myrtle Beach area. He continues the submission process for “Hero” with additional film festivals, with possible distribution deals and a local Columbia “premiere” in the works.