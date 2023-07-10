Drag kings bringing Oz to Main Street with show at The Nickelodeon

The drag performers of Columbia Kings N’ Things return to The Nickelodeon to present a “Oz-Travaganza: A Dragtastic Show.”

The show is inspired by "The Wizard of Oz" and its many adaptations. Drag kings Marty McGuy and Han D Mann, who organized the event and will perform in it, said that the theme came about as a way to celebrate the classic film, as well as the queer community.

“It's a euphemism to call people in the queer community 'friends of Dorothy,’” Mann said. “And I thought that, especially since it's a movie theater, it would be great to plan themes around great films or franchises. So 'The Wizard of Oz' seemed like a pretty fun idea.”

This event is one of the many shows that Cola Kings N’ Things has planned for July 2023, reflecting the group’s growing popularity across Columbia.

As drag becomes more mainstream, the drag queen has become the focal point. But McGuy and Mann said that there were so many more expressions of drag that get overlooked: drag kings, androgynous drag and hyper-queens, a term for people assigned female at birth who perform as queens instead of kings.

After he moved back to Columbia during the pandemic, Mann wanted to start performing. He reached out to McGuy, and then began to put together a show for drag kings.

“It started as Ladies Night at PT's 1109 as a way to showcase non-mainstream drag and to connect to the sapphic community," Mann said. "And it has grown so much.”

Ladies Night at PT's, a well-known gay bar in the Vista, grew into Cola Kings N’ Things, creating a place for queer women to come together. McGuy said that they have also encouraged many people interested in performing as kings to step on stage. As well as encouraging community, McGuy said that the existence of the group offers a corrective to mainstream narratives of drag that exclude queer women.

“Kings do not get paid as much as queens do, they don’t get booked as much and they're just not around,” McGuy said. “Now, we're very lucky here in Columbia to have a lot of queen support. But in general, it's still where we don't get booked as often. So now we are in different spaces running shows on our own.”

“Oz-Travaganza” is a follow up to a previous show at The Nick which was inspired by the animated film, “Shrek.” McGuy said that he thought The Nick was a fun and interesting space for a show, so he decided to reach out. Xavier Blake, the community engagement director of The Nick, said he was very excited to have the group back, and made sure to give Kings N’ Things full creative control of their show.

“I think part of giving someone your space is letting them fill it up," Blake said. "That’s what we try to do here… provide a safe space and allow people the opportunity and the freedom to kind of fill that space up with what they want to do.”

Mann and McGuy said the show will be a celebration of any and all things related to "The Wizard of Oz," a reference point for many drag artists.

“You're gonna see a bunch of people — mostly kings who are dressed more masculine — emulate characters from 'The Wizard of Oz,' or from 'Wicked' or 'The Wiz' or any spin-off that is related at all to the original work,” Mann said. “It'll be funny, it'll be cute. The looks will be larger than life and everyone is going to be tipping, singing along, cheering.”

Mann said the show will be interactive, including games and a costume contest. While the show thrives off audience interaction, McGuy was clear that everything is volunteer based, and they make sure that everyone is comfortable.

“Every time we have anyone that comes up and volunteers for anything, I always remind them that we're going to be nice or we're not going to have any games. And that volunteering is brave and doing drag is very brave,” McGuy said. “We're not going to make you look bad. We're gonna have fun together.”

While the shows are fun, Mann and McGuy are both clear about drag’s political dimensions. McGuy has done drag story hours in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he said that some of his events were protested and received threats of violence.

Although they said that they haven’t faced any similar protests at their Columbia shows, Mann and McGuy are worried about the South Carolina bill that would ban drag in many venues. Mann said that he uses drag events as a platform to speak about issues that threaten the LGBTQ community in South Carolina.

“We try to educate people at our shows. We tell them anything going on politically and what they can do to help,” Mann said. “Just going to the shows is great, but that option won't be there anymore if it becomes illegal, so we really depend on support from the larger community and from our city, as a whole, to be politically minded and to learn about these things and to speak up if you get a chance.”

Mann and McGuy emphasized the power of the community they’ve built in Columbia. Through Cola Kings N’ Things, they have connected drag performers, audience members and other queer artists. They’ve compiled a directory of queer-owned businesses in Columbia and they’ve begun a monthly drag competition. And, they intend to host a show at the Nickelodeon every three months, with plans already being made for a show in October.

In spite of political pressures, the celebration of their art gives Mann and McGuy hope.

“I feel like we are popping up in as many Columbia businesses as possible to spread the good word of drag kings,” McGuy said.

The show is on July 12 at 8 p.m. Find tickets at nickelodeon.org