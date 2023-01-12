Cottontown Art Crawl returns for a fifth year, grows to 140 artists

For the fifth year in a row, the eclectic and artsy neighborhood of Cottontown will host an art-centered crawl.

Much like the neighborhood it takes place in, the Cottontown Art Crawl has grown exponentially since its inception. In its first year, the crawl featured 25 artists. This year, 140 artists will have their work on display and for sale north of Elmwood on Saturday, March 11.

It's the biggest the event has ever been, after growing to 115 artists in 2022.

"Some of the artists are emerging, some are quite accomplished, and some are award-winning, juried artists. So, we truly have something for every level of art enthusiast,” event organizer Julie Seel said in a press release.

This year's art crawl, which is free to the public, will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Per usual, the event spans the neighborhood, encompassing well-loved restaurants including A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, The War Mouth and Noma Bistro by Al Amir and coffee shops like Curiosity Coffee and Indah. If none of those strike your fancy, the event is also set to have food trucks and live music.

The event's epicenter is at 2200 Sumter St., which will have maps and information available about artists, food and music that will sprawl across several blocks. Head out from there to see art across the lawns and porches of this historic neighborhood.