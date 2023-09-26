Comedian John Mulaney to come to Columbia's Township Auditorium

John Mulaney, a former "Saturday Night Live" writer and stand-up comedian with multiple Netflix comedy specials, will come to Columbia on Nov. 16, Township Auditorium announced Sept. 26 on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
Mulaney, who got his start in comedy writing and acting when he joined as a writer for "SNL" in 2008, will visit the capital city as a part of his comedy tour "John Mulaney in Concert."
Mulaney has been touring the US and parts of Canada in recent months alongside former "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart and comedian and "SNL" alum Pete Davidson, but Mulaney will be solo for his trip to Columbia.
Tickets for the November show at Township Auditorium will be available for pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, using the code STUDIO, according to Township's social media. General sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.
Mulaney adds to the list of big comedy names that Township has drawn in recent months. In late August, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher visited the venue, and in mid-October, comedy duo Martin Short and Steve Martin, fresh off the newest season of "Only Murders in the Building," will perform.
Here's what else will come to Township in the coming months:
- Oct. 14 - Steve Martin and Martin Short
- Oct. 19 - The Band Camino
- Oct. 30 - Foreigner
- Nov. 11 - Toosii
- Feb. 23 - Gladys Knight