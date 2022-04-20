Columbia's TrueScale Records opens headquarters after two growth-filled years

Columbia’s Phillip Michael Gilchrist wears far more than just one hat. The musician also doubles as the founder of a production company that launched his blossoming TrueScale Records label.

In March, the Gilchrist and True Scale made one of its biggest moves in its three years of operation by opening the label’s first brick-and-mortar office in Columbia’s Village at Sandhills development.

That office will be the company’s headquarters for managing artists and double as a training center for up-and-coming musicians. In the past year, Gilchrist’s True Scale also partnered with a wing of Warner Music Group for marketing services and distribution of artists under his banner.

“I want to be the most successful African American entrepreneur in the entertainment division,” Gilchrist said in an interview with Free Times.

Gilchrist said his desire to have the label also house an educational component came from his own experience as a pop artist. He felt that some labels eschewed artist development.

As a young teenager, he began to attempt a career in pop music as a singer and producer, while singing at a local church in Columbia. By 2016, though, he had opened MP Productions, a music production business that also offered educational components.

In the years after, he caught the eye of Sony Motion Pictures and had an outlook-altering conversation with one of the company’s executive vice presidents, Jeffrey Godsick.

“They were basically telling me ‘hey look man we see you’re an artist … but where we see your value is on the business side,’” Gilchrist recalled.

Through that conversation, he said he was inspired to create TrueScale Records, which, in March, had five artists on its active roster and 12 “in-development.” Gilchrist found them through an open call for artists and reviewed 3,000 applicants before getting to the current group, which includes artists from a variety of backgrounds — including some from outside of the country.

"Ever since then I’ve been building and growing and seeing what ways we can connect to build true scale, create the narrative and someday be just as big if not bigger than the Sony’s,” he said.

While the typical idea of a record label revolving around promoting artists and their musical output — which True Scale does — the group also has developed relationships with major companies like Sony and Disney and works with them.

Gilchrist said that the company receives solicitations for work from the companies and provided a Disney request for music for an upcoming Mickey Mouse program as an example. He also indicated the label is partnering with Netflix.

“We have this partnership that allows us to have this access to the type of opportunities that the Disneys are offering,” he said. “(they) call us, ‘hey we have a film coming out … we would say we have this artist we signed x months ago that would be perfect for this film.”

With that mindset, the label works with more than just singers or producers, he said they’re looking to work with mixing engineers, arrangers and other people behind the scenes.

The label’s partnership with Warner Music Group's ADA Worldwide wing came about in early 2021, but wasn’t announced until Feb. 2022 in a press release. In that release, ADA Worldwide’s Vice President of Label Management Randy Derebegian touted the partnership.

“We look forward to expanding their footprint from South Carolina and helping TSR’s community of artists realize their visions around the world,” he said.

TrueScale Records has plans to release work from its artists later this year; Gilchrist confirmed at least three singles by the early stage of the second quarter of the year.

The company also has plans to open new offices, with plans to open in Tennessee.