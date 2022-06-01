Columbia's summer family theater slate ranges from 'Aladdin, Jr.' to 'Rock of Ages'

Summer in Columbia is traditionally a time when local theaters turn to family-friendly programming, with throngs of youngsters in the audience as well as on stage.
From full-scale Broadway blockbusters that happen to feature children in the cast to fairy tales reenacted live by young performers, the choices are almost limitless. Free Times has the rundown on some of this summer's theatrical offerings for kids.
Workshop Theatre kicks off the season with "Aladdin, Jr.", an abbreviated version of the animated classic, presented in Columbia College's Cottingham Theatre. Allison McNeely, the longtime Drama teacher at Spring Valley High School and resident director at Town Theatre, returns to Workshop for the first time since 1995 as director of this Arabian Nights fable about a lad, a lamp, and a wisecracking genie. June 16-19. workshoptheatre.com
If you miss that production, don't despair! West Columbia's On Stage Productions is also doing "Aladdin, Jr." six weeks later in their new space at 1119 B Avenue. Princess Jasmine and the evil Jafar will challenge the titular hero, with young actors performing all roles. July 28-31. onstagesc.com
Darion McCloud, who just received a 2022 Governor's Award for the Arts, leads the nomadic NiA Company in a one-time, all-ages production of "Who's In My House!" presented for free at 10:30 AM on June 11 at NiA headquarters at 1013 Duke Avenue in Eau Claire.
Chapin Theatre Company showcases its children's program annually with a large-scale summer production held in the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. This year, bookish Belle finds her soulmate in an enchanted castle of talking clocks, teapots, and candelabras in "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," with adult actors in principal roles. July 28-Aug. 7 chapintheatre.org
If anything, it's a parody of Disney themes and characters, but everyone from Pinocchio to Peter Pan turns up in "Shrek the Musical Jr." Now set to original music that encourages young and old to "Let your freak flag fly," the adventures of the lovable green ogre unfold at Lexington's Village Square Theatre, with children in all roles. July 24-31. villagesquaretheatre.com.
Town Theatre revives "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Andrew Lloyd Weber's take on a beloved story from the Book of Genesis. Whimsical staging mirrors the eclectic score, which draws on musical genres ranging from calypso to rockabilly. Shannon Scruggs directs a cast of adults and kids in this reimagining of the story of Joseph's rise from slave to Pharaoh's confidante, with musical direction by Amanda Hines. July 15-31. towntheatre.com.
Perhaps the granddaddy of family-themed musicals, "The Sound of Music" recounts the true story of irrepressible Maria, as she charms the singing Von Trapp family and their stern father. The hills will be alive at the Cardinal Newman School auditorium as the Broadway Bound's Vista Theatre Project presents this classic from composers Rodgers and Hammerstein. July 28-31. broadwayboundmtc.com/vista-theatre-project.html
SpongeBob SquarePants has been a regular animated favorite on TV for a couple of decades, but "The SpongeBob Musical" ran for nine months on Broadway, earning twelve Tony nominations. The Arts Center of Kershaw County brings these underwater hijinks to life with a cast of kids and adults. Aug. 5-14. fineartscenter.org
The adult actors at Columbia Children's Theatre are taking their act on the road, with a free performance of "Junie B. Jones — The Musical" at Lexington's Ice House Amphitheater at 4 p.m. on June 1, kicking off Lexington Library's Summer Reading Series. Meanwhile, their CCTeens and young actors from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Players will join forces for "Matilda the Musical," Roald Dahl's dark fable about a magical little girl and her triumph over adversity, with performances held at Eau Claire High School. Aug. 5-14. columbiachildrenstheatre.com
While it might verge on PG-13 entertainment, last summer's outdoor "Rock of Ages" was the brainchild of two teenage college students who came up through the ranks in local children's shows. Cameron Eubanks and Ivy Munnerlyn bring their pyrotechnics-filled tribute to the hair bands of the '80's back to Lexington's Icehouse Amphitheater, with a cast of teens and adults, including last year's leads, Olivia Nuvallie and Max Joseph. Aug. 5-13. icehouseamphitheater.com
And finally, if that litany of entertainment opportunities has exhausted you, there's still an option for a date night for Mom and Dad. Trustus Theatre is presenting the musical "First Date," a minute-by-minute account of all the risks, opportunities, gaffes, blunders, and other comedic misadventures encountered by a seemingly normal couple on an eventful blind date. June 17 - July 16. trustustheatre.org