Columbia's officials, arts, and peace organizations debut peace pole in the Vista

Across eight rings and languages, a declaration of peace was made to mark the latest public art installation in Columbia’s Vista district.

On Jan. 11, The Columbia Peace Pole Initiative and One Columbia For Arts and Culture debuted a peace pole — a global peace advocacy initiative that desires for nuclear weapons to never be used after World War II. The two organizations commissioned artist Eileen Blyth, who has worked prior with One Columbia, to design the project — a pole with an accompanying bell to ring in support of peace.

On the chilly day, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and seven others read the peace pole’s engraved message, which marks the initiative’s motto, “May peace prevail on Earth.” Each speaker said it in a different language, from Japanese to Gullah.

The peace pole initiative “encourages the planting of poles” with this message on it.

“It’s an inspiration to hear those languages read as well as seen,” said Elaine Frick, a member of theThe Columbia Peace Pole Initiative, at an event dedicating the structure. “We hope that for many years people will come to the Vista Peace Pole. They’ll read the words, ring the bell and commit to actions for peace in this great city of peace.”

One Columbia’s director Lee Snelgrove said that this project came to fruition after roughly two years of planning. It comes as more are in the works around the city, like one at a city park in conjunction with a tree planting.

“Pretty soon here we have as many as three or four,” he said. “It represents our dedication to a sense of community, shared humanity and it represents what we care about in Columbia.”

The peace pole also adds to a growing assortment of public art pieces in the Vista district. At the point where the pole is — on Senate Street’s grassy median between Assembly and Lincoln Street — one can see four public art installations, Snelgrove said.

He hoped that the city would be able to add more pedestrian walkways to the area to better enhance the space’s accessibility.

In all, the Vista Peace Pole joins at least seven others in the city, however the newest addition adds in a bell. That’s a touch added by the artist Blyth, according to the release.

“The bell invites the viewer to come closer for examination, giving them a moment to reflect on the though and a moment of peace. The gong encourages calm,” she said in the release.

Peace poles have a lengthy history that began in Japan, after the World War II atomic bombings, according to a press release for the Vista Peace Pole. Masahisa Goi shared its message of “May peace prevail on Earth” and it ultimately became a key marker of the ongoing peace pole effort.

On each of the four sides of the Vista pole, the message is written in Spanish, Arabic, Catawba, English, Gullah, Hebrew, Hindi and Japanese.