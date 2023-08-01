Columbia Poet Laureate Jennifer Bartell Boykin's essential writers

The Essentials is a weekly series where Columbia creatives, leaders and Free Times staff writers share what inspires them.

Growing up in the rural Pee Dee, Jennifer Bartell Boykin was inspired by the outdoors — the creeks and trees and sunlight — as much as she was inspired by the stories passed down to her by her grandmother.

But those aren't the only places Boykin, Columbia's poet laureate and a teacher at Spring Valley High School, finds inspiration.

In this week's The Essentials, Boykins compiled a list of her 12 favorite poets and writers for the Free Times. They range from mentors to stalwarts of American literature, but they all left an impression on Boykin, whose debut poetry collection, "Traveling Mercy," hits shelves on Nov. 17.

Boykin said she's drawn to poetry that "seems like it's simple, but when you go back into it, you're able to discover the underlying meaning or the deeper meaning behind it."

Here's a look at the list and why these writers inspire her, in Boykin's own words:

Lucille Clifton, American poet based in Baltimore

I love her economy of language and how she takes these simple, simple words and really uses those words to make something powerful.

Zora Neale Hurston, American novelist and folklorist from the South

I first read ("Their Eyes Were Watching God") when I was in 10th grade in high school, and it was the first time I read a book that had dialect in it. And that dialect closely resembled the Geechee that I heard around at home and with my family.

I don't know how many times I've read that book.

Terrance Hayes, Columbia-born poet and MacArthur Genius Fellow

The way he invents poetic forms, it's just genius.

Nikky Finney, Columbia-based poet, activist and professor at the University of South Carolina

She's one of my other role models. She does a lot with history, and I just, I love her voice.

Maya Marshall, Chicago-based writer, poet and editor

She has a beautiful debut book ... she is a graduate of the USC Master's of Fine Arts program as well. And she's another poet where I just love her voice.

Ed Madden, former Columbia poet laureate and professor at USC

I have all of Ed's books. I have every single last one. He's also one of my professors in my (Masters of Fine Arts) program, and he's just been a really good mentor over the years. But I really love Ed's new book, "A Pooka in Arkansas." I really love that book and his other book, "Ark," because our fathers died the same year. And so his book "Ark" deals with that more specifically, so I felt like poetry was talking to me. He was speaking to me.

Gwendolyn Brooks, first Black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry

Just a prolific poet. I remember reading "We Real Cool" in middle school and feeling like, "whoa." Because that's another poem that's kind of short and simple. But it just blew me away.

Alicia Ostriker, critic and poet who writes about Jewish feminism

She has this poetic form that she does called Midrash, and it's poems that are based on biblical stories, or are a reimagining of biblical stories.

Yusef Komunyakaa, Pulitzer-prize winning poet from the South

His poetry is the type where you read it and then you understood it the first time, but then it makes you want to go back into the poem and say, 'How did he do that?'

Derek Walcott, Saint Lucian poet who won the Nobel Prize

I've always loved Derek Walcott since I discovered him in college. He's a Saint Lucian poet, and he writes a lot about history, the Middle Passage and things like that, too. And he does a lot with form in his poems as well, which is something I always aspire to, but don't actually do.

Pablo Neruda, Nobel-Prize winning poet and Chilean politician

I just love Pablo Neruda.

Rita Dove, poet and former poet laureate consultant to the Library of Congress

I just enjoy her work.