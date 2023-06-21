Columbia Museum of Art's 'More Than Rhythm' series brings Dom Flemons

It's not every day that a Grammy award winning musician, an Emmy award winning actor and historian comes to Columbia, but on Friday, June 23, an expert in all three will take the modest stage at the Columbia Museum of Art.

Dom Flemons, a multi-instrumentalist who plays everything from the banjo to the harmonica to the fife, promises to be a riveting performer.

But there will be a lot more going on on Friday night than just music. Flemons is playing at the museum as part of its “More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series” concerts, an exploration of the roots of African American music, culture and influence on modern American society.

Flemons is actually the final performer of Season Two of the More Than Rhythm series, so it seemed like a good time to explore the series a bit as its season finale approaches.

The history of the series actually goes back more than three years, when the COVID-19 pandemic turned the arts world on its head. It was the brainchild of the Columbia Museum of Art’s Manager of Engagement Wilson Bame.

“Wilson was really kind of trying to think through how we could do a really unique series that celebrated African American history and music,” the museum’s Deputy Director Joelle Ryan-Cook said. “And one of our longtime supporters for music at the museum, the Baker & Baker Foundation, really wanted to talk to us about something new... that gave Wilson the opportunity to just dream about what he wanted to do and then who he should be doing that with.”

Over the past two seasons, the series has grown increasingly more flexible — hosting sacred music performances, shows by critically acclaimed artists like Southern gothic blues queen Adia Victoria and appearances by local favorites like Mahoganëë Xperience, a Gullah-Geechee artist of South Carolina.

But they’ve also hosted film screenings and DJ nights. All of the artists involved start out their evenings with a one-hour-long discussion with series host Dr. Birgitta Johnson, an Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology and African American Studies at USC, and also Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The museum had worked with Johnson on a number past projects, Ryan-Cook said, leading them to decide that she was the perfect fit for the event.

“They wanted to have something more along the lines of a fully actualized and thought-out continuing series of events,” Dr. Johnson said. "And they wanted to also focus on African American musicians and the contributions of black artists to American music. And so they contacted me and said, ‘Hey can you help us?’ And I know, of course, about African American music. That's my area of specialty.”

Johnson came to the table with a lot of ideas and a lot of suggestions for performers. She played a key role in crafting the approach of the series, particularly the conversation and audience Q&A before the performer actually plays.

"We looked through our different channels to see who could be a good fit, because in addition to having them come and perform, we're very interested in artists who could also talk about who they are, what they're doing and their process... we wanted to make it a combination of performance and also education,” Johnson said.

The result has been a fascinating combination of entertainment and education that has found an enthusiastic home with Columbia audiences.

“It’s not just hitting the stage, playing your instrument or sing your song and get off,” Johnson said, noting that some of the artists weren't used to this method, and had a lot of fun doing something different like this event.

“People wanted to see something like this at the Museum,” added Ryan-Cook, who also mentioned that plans were in progress for a third season. “I think we were hopeful that it would have some real legs because we knew it was going to be really good quality. And so I think we're just proud of the sense of community that’s going on.”