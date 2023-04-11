Columbia Green's 'Festival of Gardens' celebrates 30 years

Each year for three decades, the Columbia Green nonprofit provides Columbia with an opportunity to view private greenery around the city and that's no different this year.

The 30th Annual Festival of Gardens will take place over the weekend of April 22. Its host, Columbia Green, is tasked with improving and protecting natural green spaces around the area.

“Every year we rotate to different neighborhoods with different gardens, landscapes and environments,” Columbia Green President Austin Saggus said.

The festival traditionally features 8 to 12 gardens for viewing, but this year the group added on a 13th utilizing a public park.

In the past the festival displayed landscapes in the University Hill neighborhood, and near Spring Valley in the Northeast. This year it will showcase gardens in historic Shandon, one of Columbia’s oldest and largest neighbors, just outside of the downtown area.

The festival's proceeds go toward landscaping and beautification grants awarded to organizations and people in the community, according to Saggus. This year, the organization hopes to hand out upwards of $20,000 in grant money, Saggus said.

“We’ve been doing this for 30 years and the impact we have been able to make over the decades is incredible,” Saggus said, adding that his organization has a festival attendance goal of 350 this year.

“When you think of Columbia, you think of the Greek Festival, Crawfish Festival, St. Patrick's Day Festival — we want to join that elite group of people, where you can't think of Columbia without thinking of the Festival of Gardens," Saggus said.

The private gardens come from real-life community garden owners, something that Columbia Green takes special notice. Saggus said it's an honor to be able to show off some unique local landscapes and hidden gardens.

“We’re so thankful for the homeowners and garden owners who showcase their private life for just a little while to the public – that's a notable sacrifice and contribution to them," Saggus said.

Festival of Gardens will be on April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 23 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 for members of Columbia Green and $40 for non-members. Tickets are available during the event at registration for an additional $10.

More information at www.columbiagreen.org.