Columbia artist Randall McKissick dies at 78

Every animal you have ever seen is the result of millions of years of adaptation, lucky breaks and survival against impossible odds. Given that, Midlands painter Randall McKissick did everything in his power to make the unlikely life in every creature's eyes pop off of his canvas.

The Columbia painter and illustrator died Dec. 28 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. The 78-year-old painter left behind a lifetime of captivating images that spanned the seas and savannahs of Earth.

An early childhood aptitude for art pushed McKissick toward the field, eventually drawing him to Sarasota, Florida. He graduated from that city's Ringling College in 1970 and went into commercial illustration. After opening his own studio back in Columbia, McKissick began to gravitate toward the subject that called to him most: animals.

"He just had a heart for animals," said his daughter, Amber McKissick Albert. "You could see it in his paintings. He liked the emotion that they had and would try to paint that."

His impressionistic oil paintings captured creatures in moments of conflict and joy, using an incredible grasp of the way light lays to bring the still in time to life. McKissick Albert said that up until the end of his life, he would remark on the light he saw in everyday scenes and their suitableness for a canvas.

"He was very unique in the way he saw the world. He was kind of a non-conformist. Artists can tend to be that way," she said. "Painting was his heart, he truly saw the world through artist's eyes."

Though his understanding of light was somewhat innate, the paintings he created didn't come easy. McKissick spent months at the easel trying to create vitality out of oil paints, only painting when he felt a jolt from the universe.

"It was a long process, from what I observed," his daughter said. "He would paint from feeling an inspiration and a vision."

In spite of his unconventional artist's attitude, McKissick was far from loose with his paintings. He could frequently be his own harshest critic, scrapping paintings before they ever made it into the world if he didn't manage to capture an idea to his own exacting specifications.

Those who knew him said that McKissick was incredibly humble, rarely letting his own talents get to his head.

"He didn't think much of himself. He was very humble," Mckissick Albert said. "I think he would be surprised that people even cared that he passed."