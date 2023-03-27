CMA to hold conversation event for latest exhibit, Ramadan holiday

In a unique event for one of the city's major art hubs, the Columbia Museum of Art will host a dinner and dialogue event centered around its most recent exhibit, Reverent Ornament.

The exhibition coincides with Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that typically is observed with fasting and reflection, and it features art from the Islamic world.

"It was really important to bring a show like this. Even though these are historical objects, it allows us to shed light on the various cultures that are represented in the exhibition," said Glenna Barlow, the museum's curator of education.

Both the event and the exhibit are among the first of their kind for the museum, Barlow said. It's the first time CMA has hosted an exhibition that's entirely made up of Islamic art. The art comes from regions where the Islamic faith played a major part in the area's culture, but not all of the art is religious.

"Islamic art is such a broad term and also encompasses secular art," Barlow said.

On display are religious and secular pieces that cover a wide geographic region and span centuries, with some of the work dating back to the ninth century.

Barlow said part of the intent with this exhibit is to dispel common misconceptions about Islamic art — namely that Islamic art traditionally excludes human and animal figures. Secular art in Islamic culture can include these figures.

"In objects that are strictly made for religious purposes in Islamic practice you typically will not see images of human or animal figures," Barlow said.

The conversational event will start on April 2 at 6 p.m., when the galleries open. The discussion — which will be led by panelists Imam Omar Shaheed of Masjid As-Salaam, educator Afroz Habib and Dr. Akif Aydin from the Atlantic Institute SC — begins at 6:30 p.m. Both viewing the galleries and listening to the discussion are free to the public.

The dinner itself, which will be a halal meal from Sahara restaurant served buffet-style, takes place after the sun sets in accordance with Ramadan. During the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, many Muslims fast from the time the sun rises until it sets in the evening.

Barlow said that while the dinner and dialogue event isn't necessarily a part of a bigger series, it's a part of the museum's larger goal to amplify other voices in the community. Less than 1 percent of the state's population practices Islam, according to the Pew Research Center.

"We recognize that everyone's going to come to (our exhibits) with their own lived experiences and their own prior knowledge so we like to have these discussions so that we can bring in outside voices," Barlow said. "We try to bring in a wide range of individuals with diverse backgrounds and perspectives in order to amplify them in the community."