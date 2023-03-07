Chapin Theatre Company unveils new space with mid-March play

For more than a decade, the Chapin Theatre Company has lived without a permanent home — performing things like a short play festival at Firehouse Theatre in downtown Chapin and a children's version of Beauty and the Beast at Harbison Theatre in Irmo.

But after searching since 2010 for a permanent home, the performing arts group has found one. On March 16, the group plans to open the doors to its new facility with a production of Rob Urbinati’s Death by Design.

CTC presented shows for more than 30 years in the auditorium of the former Chapin High School, until a roof collapse in 2010 led to a decade of nomadic productions staged everywhere from Midlands Technical College to the local American Legion post.

In an essay detailing the group’s recent history, local playwright and CTC Board member Lou Clyde described how “original plans, to build a new theater on land generously donated by patrons Ken and Jondy Loveless, were derailed by the pandemic and escalating construction costs.”

Accordingly, the group altered its plans and began searching for an existing building that might be adapted. Jim DeFelice, the director of the theater company, recalled looking at dozens of potential sites, before finally acquiring 6.25 acres of land at 830 Columbia Avenue.

The project, including the land and renovations, cost an estimated $850,000, which DeFelice estimated was half the cost of building an entirely new facility. Grants from the South Carolina Arts Commission and the Greater Chapin Community Foundation provided partial funding, as did more than a quarter of a million dollars in donations.

The main auditorium will offer some 3,500 square feet of theater space, with 80 seats, and expanded restroom capacity. Two adjacent buildings add an extra 2,000 square feet for rehearsals, storage space for costumes and props, classrooms for dance and acting lessons and another 1,000 square feet for a scenic construction shop.

For Frank Thompson, who’s directing the season opener, Death By Design, the entire operation feels cozy and inviting. The rehearsal space’s previous life as a private home has led to increased camaraderie among his cast, who have taken to holding potluck-style Sunday night dinners, and cocktail hours after rehearsals.

The show is described as a mashup of familiar themes from the drawing-room murder mysteries of Agatha Christie, and the posh drawing-room comedies of Noel Coward, although Thompson suggests that those are filtered through a sort of Monty Python sensibility. The cast includes William Arvay, Zsuzsa Manna, Emily Meadows, Jeff Sigley, David Reed, Dennis Kacsur, Gina Percival and Corrine Reed.

This marks director Thompson’s eighth show with CTC, but his first time as a guest director of a full-length season play.

The director jokingly theorized that when the Chapin board was reviewing possible season selections, it must have thought “British sex farce with lots of slamming of doors and people shouting and running about? This sounds like a job for Frank Thompson.”

The Alabama native has called the Midlands home for the last 13 years, and estimated he’s acted in a hundred or more plays over the last four decades, and directed 35 or 40.

Arvay, who plays Edward Bennett, is a Screen Actors’ Guild member who has appeared on television in the serial Days of Our Lives and the miniseries North and South, has worked at most theaters locally, but this is his first role at CTC. He'll play a successful playwright who owns the country estate where the nefarious events of the play transpire.

He cited “a long-standing admiration for their work,” as inspiration for becoming involved at CTC, adding “and someone twisted my arm,” with a wink and a nod in Thompson’s direction.

Both stage veterans expressed confidence in their fellow castmates, most of whom have similar resumes with decades of experience. “There is no weak link,” Thompson said, with Arvay quickly adding, “And that is a real joy.”

Thompson noted for example, that everyone was off script at the designated time.

“Everyone plays well together, and there’s no Acting 101 that has to be given to anyone," Thompson said.

He noted how that depth of experience has led to the actors being able to take stock characters and begin to explore their backstories and motivations, which might or might not be detailed within the script. He described the resulting experience as collaborative, allowing him as the director to encourage plenty of input from his actors as to how their characters are portrayed.

Death by Design opens Thursday, March 16, and runs for three weekends through April 2, Thursday through Sunday, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Visit chapintheatre.org for more information.