Broadway in Columbia announces next year's show lineup, includes 2 weeks of 'Hamilton'

Broadway enthusiasts and fans of musicals have reason to rejoice, as the Koger Center for the Arts has announced an expanded season for its popular Broadway in Columbia series, including the first opportunity to see the smash Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" locally.
Built in 1988, the University of South Carolina event venue has for decades hosted performances by local arts organizations such as the Columbia City Ballet and the South Carolina Philharmonic, as well as countless graduations and appearances by touring performers.
However, the Broadway in Columbia series has proven to be especially popular, allowing patrons the chance to purchase season tickets at a discount to see an array of national touring musical acts, including concert performances and popular Broadway shows.
Sometimes seen as a secondary or tertiary market, Columbia in the past has competed with larger, more populous cities such as Charlotte and Atlanta in booking name-brand properties for more than a single night or two.
Potential attendees will then be gratified to discover that the Koger has extended all 2023-24 show runs to a minimum of three nights, most extending from Tuesday through Thursday. The multiple Tony-wining "Hamilton," however, will run for nearly two weeks in late February and early March of next year. A press release attributes this increase to popular demand, a higher rate of renewal and rising ticket sales in recent years.
The announcement comes as the Koger is continuing to expand and diversify its offerings, under the leadership since 2018 of Director Nate Terracio. This includes additional outdoor performances on the new Plaza Stage such as the upcoming Southern Sounds Music Festival, intimate jazz concerts in the building's lobby, and a rotating roster of exhibitions by local visual artists in the center's upstairs gallery space.
Presented by sponsor Bank of America, the 2023-24 Broadway in Columbia series includes a mix of new-to-Columbia premieres, direct-from-Broadway hits and perennial audience favorites.
The season lineup includes:
Come From Away
October 17-19, 2023
Inspired by a true story, this Canadian musical recounts how a small town in Newfoundland took in thousands of stranded airline passengers in the wake of 9/11. A heartwarming tale of friendship and compassion amid adversity ran for nearly 1,700 performances on Broadway and earned seven Tony nominations.
Pretty Woman: The Musical
November 14-16, 2023
It’s a classic rags-to-riches, boy-meets-girl Cinderella story, if the boy were a handsome yuppie in need of a commitment-free escort, and the girl were the proverbial hooker with a heart of gold. Based on the hot 1990 film with Richard Gere, Julia Roberts and don’t forget a pre-Seinfeld Jason Alexander, this musical adaptation features a score co-written by rocker Bryan Adams, and ran for a year in New York.
Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
December 12-14, 2023
The title says it all, with Charles’ Dickens classic fable transplanted to a mining town in Appalachia. Music and lyrics are from Parton, who reigned for decades as a country crooner and successful crossover artist, but in recent years is being reassessed as an icon of Americana.
Celtic Woman, A Christmas Symphony
December 20, 2023
There’s still more holiday cheer to be enjoyed, as Celtic Woman — an all-female ensemble of Irish musicians — taps into the Riverdance market with a musical celebration of Yuletide joy. Expect everything from “delicate traditional Irish carols to magnificent uplifting anthems.”
My Fair Lady
January 23-25, 2024
Composers Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe were already the toast of Broadway in 1956 when their musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s social satire “Pygmalion” took the world by storm. In its day, the parable of the English gentleman who passes a “bedraggled Cockney guttersnipe” off as a lady in proper society became the longest-running and biggest-grossing musical in history. Revivals every few years and tours such as this remind us what all the fuss was about.
Hamilton
February 27 – March 10, 2024
Lin-Manuel Miranda won the Pulitzer, the Grammy, and multiple Tony Awards for his revisionist take on “the ten-dollar founding father,” using hip-hop and soul rhythms performed by a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic cast to reclaim the story of Alexander Hamilton as an inspiration for Americans of all backgrounds and colors. People will be driving in from neighboring states for this one, so get those reservations in now.
On Your Feet!
March 26-28, 2024
Turn the beat around, because the rhythm is gonna get you, and you know you can’t control yourself any longer. The songs and lives of pop diva Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio are showcased in this jukebox musical that features the Cuban jazz and rock fusion dance music from their lengthy, award-winning careers.
Mean Girls
April 23-25, 2024
Not up for the sharp wit of Tina Fey as she takes on the menace of high school cliques and ultra-popular teenage queen bees? Boo, you whore. That and other eminently quotable lines will likely turn up in this musical adaptation of the popular Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams comedy film that taught us that we should totally stab Caesar.