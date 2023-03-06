At 701 CCA, 9 artists from across Southeast showcase 'aspects of human condition'

As a kindergartener in a Georgia elementary school, Columbia artist Brittany Watkins painted an award-winning portrait of George Washington, an impressive feat for an elementary schooler but not one that pushed past the boundaries of typical portrait art.

The same can't be said for Watkins' work as an adult — weird, edgy art that doesn't fit on a page, or in a box for that matter. Watkins, who's now in her early 30s, is doing different work than her early elementary days: pieces that focus on themes of consumerism, the impact of technology and how those relate to our human experience.

"At the center of all of my work is the relationship between the internal and the external world. I'm interested in how we perceive, think and feel versus what we portray on the outside," Watkins said.

One of her latest installations, entitled Source Unknown, will be featured alongside eight other artists' work at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art beginning March 9.

The exhibit, which runs at 701 CCA through May 7, features nine artists from nine states across the Southeast: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Watkins, who grew up in Georgia but moved to Columbia in 2018, is the artist representing South Carolina.

The show at 701 CCA is a part of the traveling South Arts Prize and State Fellows exhibit, which makes two stops in South Carolina — in Columbia and Florence — a stop in Charlotte, N.C., and one final stop in Louisiana.

South Arts is a nonprofit, regional arts organization based in Atlanta. It works with statewide arts commissions to further the mission of funding and elevating Southern artists. This isn't the first time the annual exhibit, which features new artists every year, has made a stop in the capital city.

Since South Arts started the traveling exhibit in 2019, the gallery has visited Columbia twice — once in its first year and again in 2022. Both stops were held at 701 CCA.

"Each of the artists has included some aspect of the human condition (in this gallery)," Caitlin Bright, executive director of 701 CCA, said.

Source Unknown, the work Watkins will have on display, is a massive piece. The original artwork is roughly 13 feet high and 14 feet across, with a 10-foot depth. It's a large, colorful pile of random assorted household items that Watkins said she found in places like the side of the road. It's set up against a large gallery wall that matches the pile of objects, which are painted shades of orange, red, purple and black.

The work itself, which was created in part using funds from the SC Arts Commission and was first displayed as a part of a collaborative exhibit between herself and two other female artists in Augusta, Georgia, is too big for the traveling exhibit, so she's had to make adjustments in how the piece will be set up, Watkins said.

The 2,500 square-foot gallery space will feature works from artists such as Antonio Darden from Georgia and Gloria Gipson Suggs from Mississippi, according to the organization's website. This year's gallery was curated by Columbia's own Michaela Pilar Brown, a big player in the city's arts scene and the director of Mike Brown Gallery, which sits in the former If ART space.

"Who gets to take up space, what gives a space value, how do we create spaces of care, how do we care for our spaces?" Brown asked in her curator statement on 701 CCA's website. "What is clear is that Southern artists are continuing to record and examine the world. They are examining the lived experience of the South but are deeply engaged in global issues."

The winner of this year's grant of $5,000 was New Orleans-based Hannah Chalew, a mixed-media artist who focuses on the impact that historical decisions have had on the environment and people in those environments.

"My practice explores the historical legacies that got us here to help imagine new possibilities for a livable future," Chalew said in her artist statement on the organization's website.

The traveling exhibit will be open and free to the public at 701 CCA from March 9 to May 7. After that, it'll move to Charlotte for the summer and wrap up in Louisiana from late August to mid-December.

South Arts Prize and State Fellows Traveling Exhibit

March 9 - May 7. Free. 701 CCA. 701 Whaley St. 701cca.org