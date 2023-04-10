Artista Vista returns for 31st year, offers weekend of arts activities in heart of downtown

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered many local arts organizations and local festivals, organizers of the Artista Vista event said the 31st iteration will be back in full swing.

The event — which takes place April 14 through April 16 — will highlight local and regional art and feature live music, food and drinks, at a time when local festivals like St. Pat's in Five Points and the Rosewood Crawfish Festival are making big leaps in returning to pre-pandemic attendance.

But outside of starring local artists, the festival also gives opportunities to interact with the artwork itself, through activities like glass blowing demonstrations at One Eared Cow Glass, Vista Guild President Abby Anderson said.

“There's something for everybody,” Anderson said. “There's opportunities all over the Vista to come out and appreciate this.”

The weekend kicks off with a gallery crawl on Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., giving the public a chance to walk through several participating art galleries and studios in the neighborhood while listening to live music from Ed Stephenson and the Paco Band.

The galleries will continue to be open for Art Day on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final day of the event will include the Crafty Feast from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — a juried craft fair with artists from around the Southeast, as well as food truck service on site.

All of the weekend’s festivities are free of charge, aside from Sunday's ticketed Live on Lincoln concert at 5 p.m., featuring live performances from local artists and dinner provided by Blue Marlin, a seafood restaurant in the heart of the Vista. Tickets can be purchased on the Live on Lincoln website.

The weekend will end with the Light and Lantern Parade, starting Sunday at 8 p.m. Participants will be able to create and decorate their own lantern, with a cash prize for best lantern up for grabs.

Artista Vista is a chance for people already connected to Columbia’s art scene to appreciate what the district and community has to offer, as well as people that could be being exposed to it for the first time, Anderson said.

Art galleries in the area often see an uptick in business after the event, according to Clark Ellefson, owner of Lewis + Clark art gallery and studio and co-owner of Art Bar.

The weekend coincides with the Spring art buying season, he said.

Though Artista Vista, under various names, has been around for decades, organizers first planned to expand it into a weekend-long, all-around entertainment event in 2020, Anderson said. But that event was canceled due to the pandemic, so this year is the first time guests will see the event as it was intended to be three years ago.

The energy of the event is back, after the past few years of organizers having to contend with social distancing and other COVID-19 concessions, Ellefson said.

“Artists really need an audience,” he said. “We all need sales, but we need to connect with our audience too. And without that connection, you kind of work in a vacuum. You know, it's as if you're playing music and no one was there …you need people to come look at your work.”

Ellefson, whose personal art will be on display during the weekend, has been involved in organizing the event and has participated since its beginning in 1980. Throughout that time, he has seen the Vista grow from a neighborhood of empty warehouses — “the wrong side of the tracks,” as he calls it — into the entertainment district it is today.

“To have all this stuff going on in our city for free — it's a kind of a measure of how Columbia has grown and gotten a little more sophisticated,” he said.

Events like Artista Vista highlight the Vista’s legacy as an arts district, both Anderson and Ellefson said.

“We take our arts seriously in the Vista,” Anderson said. “So we think it's important for people to come out and celebrate these folks and celebrate what they've been doing here in the Vista, not just right now but for years and years. And just kind of give them an opportunity to see some different things that we have to offer.”

More information, including a detailed schedule and full list of participating galleries, can be found on The Vista’s website at vistacolumbia.com.