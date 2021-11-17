'Anastasia's' sold out run continues trend of wildly popular Broadway in Columbia shows

Broadway in Columbia launches its new season on Nov. 17, showcasing the romantic and adventure-filled musical "Anastasia" with two sold-out shows.

It’s the first Broadway show to take the Koger Center stage since the COVID-19 pandemic caused a brief hiatus from March 2020 to November 2021. The two performances of "Anastasia" have sold 4,400 tickets since ahead of the weekend performances — a continuation of the series’ successful 15-year run at the Koger.

“Columbia is certainly one of the best markets we're seeing in terms of ticket sales,” said Daniel Hampel, the managing director of The Roberts Group which brings Broadway to Columbia. “We just went on sale with 'The Lion King,' 16 performances in March, and the sales have very much exceeded our expectations and hopes.”

And those lucrative results have led to bigger and bigger productions being staged in Columbia.

In 2020, the series produced “Wicked” for three weeks and sold out 23 of the 24 shows, said Chip Wad, the Koger’s marketing director. That success secured Disney’s "The Lion King” for this season, the highest profile show it has hosted in Soda City.

That show is already drawing excitement from the city’s residents, with “The Lion King” breaking sales records at the Koger Center, Wade said.

Meanwhile, the series has over 3,100 season ticket holders, a bounce back figure that is the equivalent to the 2019-2020 season featuring “Wicked,” Hampel said.

While the pandemic caused a pause in production for Broadway, Hampel said there was never concern that Broadway in Columbia wouldn’t return to normalcy for the Koger Center, post-pandemic shut down.

“We always knew Broadway and Columbia would come through — we will be around even through pandemics,” Hampel said.

“Of course, as an industry in the first few months of the pandemic when nobody knew what was going to happen, it was very scary — no one could gather anywhere. But we knew that one way or another we would come out of this, and people would be ready to come back bigger and better than ever to gather and see shows.”

While Broadway in Columbia is back with sold-out shows, COVID-19 precautions will continue at the Koger Center.

To prepare for the upcoming Broadway in Columbia season, the Koger Center has upgraded air filters throughout the building, increased cleaning and disinfecting and has offered a fully refundable ticket policy up until showtime for guests who are unable to make a show due to illness.

All guests are required to wear a mask throughout their entire visit at the Koger Center unless they are under the age of two, or are actively eating or drinking.

As part of a recent shift, the theater is back to hosting full capacity shows, a change up from its former policy of keeping some seats empty for social distancing purposes.

Broadway in Columbia is already locking in a lineup for the 2022-2023 season and there are plans to expand it as well, Hampel said. The Roberts Group has plans to bring non-Broadway shows to the Koger Center, which will be under a different moniker than Broadway in Columbia.

The developing upcoming season and season extras are not yet public. The extra shows will be sold as a single-ticket events.

Hampel predicted that they would announce next year’s season during “The Lion King” in March.

“Anastasia”

Nov. 17-18. 7:30 p.m. Sold out. Koger Center for the Arts. 1051 Greene St. broadwayincolumbia.com