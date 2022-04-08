After 2-year hiatus, Columbia Museum of Arts top public event is back

After two years off from a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the Columbia Museum of Art’s Arts and Draughts event is back.

The event's lead organizer, Wilson Bame, who is the museum’s manager of engagement, jokingly admitted he’s a “little nervous” about the event staying on after an initial return attempt in September was cut short by a new outbreak.

“We’re going to put all this work in and hopefully we can have it,” he said. “I’ve been working on this, golly, really in January when I was trying to have it all put together, but by the first of February we had it all planned out.”

The April 22 return of the event brings performances from main act Pylon Reenactment Society, Cry Baby, Flippant and DJ Kingpin; meanwhile, a puppet show adaptation of a Samuel Coleridge poem from Lyon Forrest Hill will be performed twice; and the hosts of The Hilltop Glove Podcast, which tackles hip-hop culture and "adulting," will lead tours of exhibitions at the museum.

After September’s cancellation, Bame said they’re holding the Arts and Draughts only once this year after initially planning for two between the April and September iterations. Most years, the event is held quarterly and brings in over 1,000 people to the museum.

Next year, Bame said “it's safe to say” the museum will plan two for next year.

He reasoned that it lets them spread their budget out and, ideally, bring in higher quality events. Plus, the event has grown since it initially started, and Bame said the more infrequent scheduling could help draw in larger crowds who might grow tired of the event.

Columbia’s overall event scene has also grown since its inception.

“For such a long time it was our signature event. When it started there really wasn’t anything happening,” he said.

And the event is also a financial boon for the museum, particularly compared to other mission-focused outreach events like a lecture series. An event like a lecture may may make enough money to over costs — or at times not quite get there — however the Arts and Draughts is a money maker while also helping assist outreach, Bame explained.

“Like any nonprofit we have to have some programs that are revenue generation and that is a great one for us,” he said.

The event’s return marks just another notch on the event calendar’s return to normalcy. St. Pat’s in Five Points, the South Carolina State Fair and Famously Hot Pride have all returned over the last year after lengthy absences due to the pandemic.

Tickets for Arts and Draughts can be found at columbiamuseum.org