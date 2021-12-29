A look ahead to Columbia's 2022 theater season

Last week, I compared the damage to local theater wrought by COVID to a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Yet a more accurate metaphor might be London after great plagues in 1592 and 1603, during which times of quarantine William Shakespeare composed some of his greatest works.

Whether by social distancing and masking the cast and/or audience, limiting available seating, choosing to perform a small-cast, no-frills work with name recognition, or staging a show outdoors, local theaters made do.

But what’s next? Free Times checked in with several local theater staffers to get a sense of what folks can expect in 2022.

“We are continuing to move forward — almost halfway through the 102nd (season), and things are going well,” said Town Theatre’s executive director, Shannon Scruggs. “We learned a lot of lessons from operating through COVID, including different ways to deliver theater."

She referred to outdoor, after-work cabaret performances on Fridays in Forest Acres’ Pinetree Park as an example and noted that those are expected to continue.

Town’s spring season includes January’s “The Red Velvet Cake War “(a down-home Southern comedy of family dysfunction), March’s “Bright Star” (a folk musical penned by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell), and "Jekyll and Hyde" in May.

Columbia’s Workshop Theatre will similarly aim high, scheduling two large-cast musicals — “The Color Purple” in January and “The Wedding Singer” in May, both directed by Jocelyn Sanders. An as-yet-unannounced non-musical will run in March.

Chapin Theatre Company closed out the year with exciting news, acquiring land and an existing building near downtown that can serve as a performance venue, with additional space for storage and office administration.

Their regular 2022 season will consist of “Clue” (based on the board game) in March, ”Farce of Nature” in September, and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in December. A children’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” will be held in the summer at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College.

Lexington’s Village Square Theatre will commemorate 60 years in the Midlands with a celebratory Diamond Anniversary musical revue in February, followed by a roster of family-friendly titles: “Frozen, Jr.” in March, “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” in May, “Shrek the Musical Jr.” in July and “Singin’ in the Rain” in the fall.

Columbia Children’s Theatre promises a significant expansion of its audience reach in the coming year, both through increased virtual offerings and increased off-site performances, which in 2021 ranged from Eau Claire and Camden to the Vista and Harbison. Adult performers will be featured in “Akeelah and the Bee” in February, “Junie B. Jones” in April, and the world premiere of an original commedia dell’arte piece in the summer.

The lineup for the University of South Carolina’s Department of Theatre and Dance includes “These Shining Lives” in February, “This Is Our Youth” in March, and “Romeo and Juliet” in April.

Department spokesman Kevin Bush also alluded to a long-postponed, “still breathing” collaboration among the University, the National Building Museum and the Folger Shakespeare Library to recreate a scale replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on campus, with plans in the works for the coming year.

Trustus Theatre has hinted at the imminent announcement of a new leader, but meanwhile will carry on with a rotating line-up of directors, with productions including "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!” in January, “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” in March and “Dance Nation,” a look at the cutthroat world of pre-teen competitive dance.

The musical “First Date'' will fill Trustus’ summer slot, followed by Jason Stokes’ “Composure” and Charlie Finesilver’s “House Calls,” both tales of true crime in the Midlands, written by local authors.

On Stage Productions recently relocated from Lexington’s Old Mill to former retail space in the Avenues neighborhood in West Columbia. The organization will go on a brief hiatus before coming back strong with more shows, starting with “Murder at the Disco” in March.

Theatre Mysterium, the new chills-and-thrills company, will also continue operation, possibly with smaller, pop-up shows in alternating venues.

In all, it’s shaping up to be a strong year of local theater, one that, hopefully, sees experimentation from COVID-19 shifts crystalize into sustained excellence.

And for one final look back on the year coming to a close, I wanted to highlight some of my personal favorites of 2021:

Best recreation of a concert as a stage play: (tie) "Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill" at Trustus, and "Always…Patsy Cline" at Town. Actors who can really sing, or singers who can really act? Either way, Katrina Garvin as Billie Holiday and Shannon Scruggs as Patsy Cline rocked their respective houses. The former touched on themes of substance abuse, societal dysfunction, and racial injustice while the latter opted for a more comic and tender character portrait, but the bottom line was that the music and vocals were outstanding.

Most Impressive Set Design: From the desolate English heaths of England in "You on the Moors Now," to the ultra-posh 1980s McMansion decor of "Rumors," and the high-tech theater-in-the-round effects of "Tiny Beautiful Things," this year’s campus productions were visually stunning, and made strong thematic statements on their own.

Best Resistance in the Face of COVID: "The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)" at USC. When it seems impossible to safely get an audience into a theater to see a play, and there’s no way to create complex sets or costumes, what do you do? The answer: all of Shakespeare’s plays, condensed via lively, frenetic improv into 80 minutes, presented outdoors on the Russell House patio. Truly inspired comic mayhem included an audacious sprint across the courtyard and up the outdoor steps onto the second floor walkway, which then became Juliet’s balcony.