'A Chorus Line' hitting the stage in partnership of Workshop Theatre and Columbia College

Dance auditions pose as a metaphor for human existence in the award-winning musical A Chorus Line, presented as a joint venture by Workshop Theatre and Columbia College.

Universal struggles — judgement from others, rejection, competition with others and a desire for approval — are on full display in the lives of the dancers in the 1975 musical, which took Broadway and the world by storm. It ran for over 6,000 performances over a decade and a half and won nine Tony awards.

It shows at the college's Cottingham Theatre from March 17 until April 1.

The score, with lyrics by Edward Kleban and music by composer Marvin Hamlisch, the latter fresh off multiple Oscar wins for The Sting and The Way We Were , certainly helped its reception, and featured lively and memorable songs like “One” and “What I Did For Love.”

It's an important show for Workshop, Executive Director Jeni McCaughan said, noting that the show represents the completion of a goal for the group since their move to the campus of Columbia College five years ago.

“We specifically chose this show because it was dance-heavy. We wanted to acknowledge the incredible work they're doing in their dance department, and allow them to showcase their program," McCaughan said.

Erin Bailey, a Columbia College alumna who joined the college's faculty full-time this year after a decade as an adjunct instructor, serves as Choreographer. She is part of a creative team that includes Kathy Seppamaki as Musical Director, and Hans Boeschen as Director.

Boeschen, a math teacher by day, is “great at working with students,” McCaughan said, making him a natural choice to helm a show with many young adults in the cast, including six Columbia College dance students.

Bailey, the 2021 recipient of a S.C. Arts Commission Fellowship for Dance Choreography, said that her current position stems from the partnership between Workshop and the college, which tasks her with the goal of solidifying student involvement with the resident theater company. In addition to the performers, art students have worked on sets over the past year, while marketing majors have helped boost the theater’s social media footprint.

While the show is a new opportunity for some students, Bailey said she's been pleased with the ease at which her students have adapted to acting.

“With no extensive experience in musical theater, they are blossoming in these roles through the direction of Hans Boeschen,” she said. “He has worked with them so rigorously and openly, giving them the opportunity to learn alongside seasoned performers.”

The choreographer recalled hearing a particular song from the musical’s score — “I Hope I Get It” — as a high school student.

“I didn’t know where the song came from, but I remember feeling connected with the message, as I was aiming to be a professional dancer. I remember it made me feel hopeful and eager to make my dancing dreams come true," Bailey said.

In the script, by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, 24 Broadway “gypsies,” i.e. freelance dancers who wander from audition to audition in search of much-needed steady work, are winnowed down to 17, from whom eight will be chosen. The cast comprises a mix of veterans and newcomers, including Joey Weaver, Roxanne Rich, Emily Clelland, Gaby Walker, Taylor Diveley, Katie Hilliger Page and Lamont Gleaton.

Bailey said she hasn’t strayed too far from the dance moves first set by Bob Avian and original director Michael Bennett.

“A Chorus Line is so iconic, and a lot of the choreography is heavily related to the music,” she explained. “The performers are saying and singing specific steps and cues relating directly to the choreography. So, it was crucial that the majority of the choreography stayed authentic to the original work. I had some opportunities to incorporate new ideas, but most of it I just didn’t want to mess with. You can’t mess too much with a masterpiece.”

She noted that the show still reflects the lift and challenges of being a dancer, and that even those who don't dance will be able to relate to the message.

“I think that those hopes and dreams can translate to anyone,” she said. “Don’t we all want to be seen for our talents and get the chance to work within our passionate pursuits? Don’t we all feel the pressure to perform a certain way to get where we want in life?"

"In the end, we all fight just as hard to make our dreams come true in the performing arts. A Chorus Line speaks to the transient nature of the performing arts on many levels," Bailey concluded.

A Chorus Line

March 17-April 1. $17-$25. Cottingham Theatre at Columbia College. 1301 Columbia College Dr.