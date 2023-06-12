13th annual Columbia Fashion Week organization propels fashion scene, launches new magazine

As Columbia's fashion scene continues to grow, the annual Columbia Fashion Week, founded in 2011, will return this month with plans to engage a larger audience and introduce a local fashion magazine.

“(Columbia Fashion Week) was created to cultivate a rich and diverse fashion community, and to support our local fashion creatives here in Columbia,” said Juliette Muller, owner and executive director of Columbia Fashion Week.

The week will begin on Tuesday, June 20, with the launch party of COLAFW Experience, the organization's brand-new fashion magazine. The publication will highlight local creators and give everyone a chance to see all sides of the "experience," Muller said.

The magazine was created to give creators "a space where they see themselves and their work," Muller told Free Times. Given that the organization has such a hand in that experience, creating a publication for it is what made the most sense. The magazine exemplifies Fashion Week's core element of Experience, Muller said.

“We're always thinking about different elements that we can add to create an experience and that is why we call ourselves Columbia Fashion Week: The Experience, because we truly plan our events with giving our audience an experience in mind,” Muller said.

Following the magazine's launch party, the week will continue with the Boutique Crawl on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to support and buy local fashion and the Icons Party on Thursday night at 7 p.m., where Columbia fashion icons will be recognized and celebrated. The night will be "a fusion of disco, metallic and just a good party, Darain Ginyard, chief marketing officer of COLA Fashion Week.

“We are having our Icons awards. And so that's really just focusing on those in the community, making sure that they know that we see them and that they're engaged in our platform as well,” Ginyard said. “This year, I’m really excited that we’re getting out there and giving back to our fashion community.”

On Friday night, the community can enjoy beautiful art and local fashion that will culminate in ARTfusion. The event will be held at the Ernest A. Finney Jr. Cultural Arts Center and, according to Ginyard, the night provides an opportunity to interact with local artists and see their installations, paint and engage in interactive activities alongside other creatives.

“I love that because at the root of it, I'm creative,” Ginyard said. “I'm a photographer on the platform. I'm also the graphic designer, and visually, I’m an artist. At the core, I’m an artist, so it's really amazing to be able to give back and connect with other artists in this space and there's some exciting pieces and elements that we'll be bringing from that night and bringing to the runway.”

The Finale will be held on Saturday, June 24 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. In addition to the runway show, vendors will be selling a wide array of local and national fashion, models will be competing for Columbia Fashion Week’s Next Top Model and local and national designers alike will be showcasing their collections.

One designer that will be showcased at the Finale is Diko Pekdemir-Lewis, owner of Anton & Maxine Designer Clothing. Pekdemir-Lewis, who has had her work shown at the Columbia Fashion Week previously, will be showing her regular collection and adding some new couture pieces, with more detail, leather and roses.

“Each piece has all these three elements in it, and every piece will be different, and they will be one-of-a-kind pieces, so just that one piece and that’s it,” Pekdemir-Lewis said. “And the other part, the other half will be my classic Anton Maxine pieces which are very chic and elegant pieces you can enjoy wearing from morning 'til the evening, from work all the way into your dinner with friends at night.”

While Pekdemir-Lewis is excited about showcasing her new pieces, she enjoys what this week means for the fashion community in Columbia.

“I enjoy being a part of Columbia Fashion Week. And it's been growing and each year, it just gets better and better. I am a strong believer of community. And I think especially for the fashion community, we have such a small community. And if we stick together and help each other, we can just grow,” Pekdemir-Lewis said.

On Sunday, the final event will be COLAFW Brunchway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Expansive Rooftop Lounge. Tickets to this experience and the other events can be purchased on their website at columbiafashionweek.com.

Columbia Fashion Week

June 20 - June 25. Times vary. Tickets can be purchased at columbiafashionweek.com