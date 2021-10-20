Famously Hot SC Pride returns after battling uncertainty in planning

Famously Hot SC Pride, like many other fall events in the Midlands this year, weighed whether to return amid the surge of COVID-19's delta variant.

Ultimately, SC Pride returns almost at full force on Oct. 22 and 23, with the Get Lit Parade & Concert kicking things off on Friday at the corner of Main and Lady and the traditional festival taking place in the same location the next day. But it came with some uncertainty.

Jeff March, the executive director of the nonprofit for the last 10 years, said the group grappled with a number of different challenges in the planning stages due to the pandemic, from sponsorship to the limited entertainment options for booking, even before addressing the public health questions.

“A lot of sponsors at the beginning were hesitant — some didn’t want to participate at all, and many of them were on a wait-and-see basis as time went on,” he said.

Given the uncertainty around funding, March and his board thought they might have to downplay the entertainment aspect of this year’s festival.

Many of the acts they approached were not traveling during the pandemic, including some international acts who were wary of the United States’ high case numbers.

Still, the organizers had a “the show must go on” spirit that carried them through. And now the festival’s entertainment is as diverse a group as ever.

It features a crew of performers from "RuPaul’s Drag Race" performing twice, Abba cover band Neon Queen, ‘80s girl group Sweet Sensation, country artist Maddie Rean and headliner Vanilla Ice.

“We found it more and more necessary to try and go forward this year and ride out the pandemic,” March said. “We watched the numbers until the very last minute to see if they were going down or up. As luck would have it, our numbers are down now, so it was good that we rode it out a bit.”

The organization did well on the sponsorship front, as almost all of their previous donors ultimately returned. Some of that was due to the fact that other canceled Pride events in the region left them as the last ones standing for those who wanted to support the LGBT community, March said.

After the organization returned to public events with its Outfest celebration for Pride Month in June, it was clear there was a strong demand in the LGBT community, with crowds about four times larger than they saw in 2019, he said.

As for COVID-19 safety concerns, SC Pride events benefit from being mostly outside, which epidemiologists uniformly agree reduces the risk of transmission, and the organization will have free COVID-19 vaccinations on site the whole time.

Recently, USC epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Alberg told Free Times that he would have pause with attending the South Carolina State Fair, another major outdoor event currently occurring, due to current COVID-19 numbers. However, he also noted the figures were dipping and that one’s vaccination status should play a role in that decision.

March also cited a Human Rights Campaign survey which suggests that 92% of the LGBT community has received at least one vaccine shot.

“We have protected ourselves, and we've done our part for the larger community as well,” March said. “It's very hard for me to wrap my brain around that it’s a good idea to cancel what is ‘our’ event. I don't want to punish anybody when we've done the right thing.”

Even for longtime Pride supporters like Matt Tischler, who co-chaired the first SC Pride parade back in 1990, the return of the celebration is important and welcome, even given the pandemic.

“Pride is the best opportunity each year for the LGBTQ community in Columbia to gather, show our numbers and enjoy our city,” he said. “I hope everyone shows up, dons their masks and has already gotten vaccinated.”

It’s that line of thinking that drives March, too.

“People don't realize when you're out and about in the community that the LGBT community are everywhere — we attend sporting events, fairs, everybody else's gigs, and this is our own gig. It's where we all collaborate, meet for one another and celebrate one another.”

“It’s just like when Gamecock fans celebrate football together.”