Emphasizing COVID-19 safety, Columbia’s Town Theatre resumes production shut down in March

It seems that everyone’s favorite magical governess always finds a way. “Mary Poppins Comes Back” was the title of the second in the popular eight-book series of children’s books by P. L. Travers, and Emily Blunt took on the role in “Mary Poppins Returns,” a 2018 sequel to the famous 1964 Walt Disney film starring Julie Andrews.
Now Town Theatre is bringing back the Broadway stage musical version of “Mary Poppins.” The local production saw its original run in March of this year cut short by the imminent threat of COVID-19. Only three performances (of 11 scheduled) took place before the theater shut down for a long break during the spring and summer, leaving hundreds of ticket holders disappointed along with the cast and crew.
“I won’t lie — it has been tough,” said “Poppins” director and Town Executive Director Shannon Scruggs. “We went from bringing in very strong ticketing revenue to bringing in zero, literally overnight.”
The theater, recognized as the country’s longest continually running community theater organization, managed to weather the unexpected halt to its 101st season thanks to funding through the federal Payroll Protection Program, relief grants from the South Carolina Arts Commission, and support through Midlands Gives and from private donors.
“Poppins” remained a priority, however, and many of the cast reunited in late March for a socially distanced parade through Forest Acres and Shandon.
“I realized that people were actually coming out of their homes to see us,” Scruggs recalls. “It was, for a moment, like the pandemic wasn’t happening. Neighbors came out into their yards and set up chairs, etc. to enjoy the parade. Kids were in costumes – we even met one older gentleman who dressed up as Bert.
“I think we probably had between 400 and 500 people come out that day.”
While a number of arts venues have resumed operations with limited-audience concert performances, Town is forging new territory by staging a full-scale Broadway-style musical indoors.
The move comes after cast members were polled as to if and when they were ready to come back. Scruggs emphasized that the theater’s reopening comes after outlining a plan to open safely, based on rules and regulations shared by AccelerateSC, Gov. Henry McMaster’s task force aimed at invigorating the economy during the pandemic, as well as the Arts Reopening document from the South Carolina Arts Alliance and rules issued by the City of Columbia.
“The real zinger is that we still had the “Poppins” set and flight equipment installed in the theatre,” Scruggs offered. “ZFX (the flight company) was amazing to let us hold onto this during the shutdown, but we knew we could not hold on to it forever. Once we got the word that we could open, we just started putting puzzle pieces in place. We decided that we needed to try and operate in the current environment — following all the rules that we had been given — to try and keep Town alive for another 100 years.”
Extensive safety measures have been enacted, including enhanced air purification, sanitizing props and microphones, mandatory temperature checks for attendees and the required wearing of masks among audience, staff and production crew. Capacity for performances will be reduced and audience groups will be distanced from each other. The full list of safety protocols can be viewed at towntheatre.com.
“The biggest challenge probably is the actors wearing masks during rehearsals,” Scruggs said. “They are singing and dancing, and it is just hard. But, we have been trying to take breaks and have shorter rehearsals.”
After studying it, Anthony Alberg, chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health, told Free Times that Town’s approach to reopening was “a thoughtful plan that addresses the key concerns.”
These include, he noted, “disinfecting the theatre prior to a performance, and … working to keep infected people out by using symptom monitoring and mandatory temperature checks for anyone entering the building.”
He added that “the theater has also taken steps to prevent viral transmission by requiring that facial coverings be worn, by encouraging hand hygiene by providing hand sanitizer, use of an air purification system, and by promoting social distancing by using multiple entry/exit points, reducing the number of people allowed to enter, and by spacing out the seating. “
“This is a solid plan developed in a thoughtful way by people who want to adhere to evidence-based guidelines,” Alberg concluded.
Returning from the spring as Mary Poppins and her chum Bert the chimney sweep, are Kerri Roberts and Jeremy Hansard, who previously appeared as Eliza and Higgins in “My Fair Lady” in 2016. The musical, which ran for 2,617 performances in New York, features a script by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, and all the familiar songs from the ’60s film, such as “Chim Chim Cheree” and “Spoonful of Sugar.”
While the prospect of opening a show in a time of crisis is daunting, Scruggs is eager to get back to business.
“Having grown up in this theatre, it is my greatest desire to keep us going,” she concluded. “It is a responsibility I don’t take lightly at all. Every decision has been thought and re-thought. And then thought through again.”
“Mary Poppins”
Oct. 23-Nov. 14. $20-$25. Town Theatre. 1012 Sumter St. towntheatre.com.