On the surface, Tarot cards and black history don’t seem to have much in common.
In the hands of artist Dogon Krigga, one becomes a lens for seeing and reimagining the other.
Krigga’s new exhibition, The Antique Blacks, reinterprets all the cards in a standard Tarot deck with photomontages of African-American men, women and children.
For Krigga, the distance between 14th century French playing cards and black culture in 19th and 20th century America isn’t as distant as one might think.
As Krigga explains during a Saturday afternoon chat at their Columbia home, the key is hoodoo, the African-American spiritual tradition that combined both ancient customs and standard religious beliefs.
Hoodoo originated as a means of survival, Krigga says, for slaves who had been taken from their native country to a new world — people whose families were split apart and who were at the mercy of their masters.
Fortune-telling became part of the practice, where people would cast lots using trinkets, cowrie shells or bones.
“We found a use for Tarot in hoodoo,” explains Krigga, noting that the cards became especially popular during Reconstruction.
Seen in this light, Krigga’s exhibition is both an homage and a history lesson.
Where the individual cards in a standard Tarot deck present figures and scenes in Renaissance Era settings, all with distinct mystical meanings, Krigga uses cut-out images of black Americans from archival photos and arranges them in dramatic, surreal and sometimes witty situations that speak to racial history.
The traditional Ten of Swords, for example, which represents treachery, shows a man laying on the ground with 10 swords plunged into his back. Krigga’s corresponding version shows a black man who has been stabbed with 10 machetes, standing hunched over on a splatter of blood.
The Tarot card for Eight of Swords shows a blindfolded woman bound by strips of cloth and surrounded by swords. Krigga’s image invokes lynching, with a black woman bound by ropes and surrounded by daggers.
The traditional Tarot Nine of Cups shows a rich man hoarding a set of golden flasks. Krigga’s answer card shows a black man seated in front of a cupboard holding jars, containing photographs of J. Edgar Hoover, Margaret Sanger and various Confederate figures. The artist explains that these are all famous racists who have been placed in “sour jars,” used to cast spells on enemies.
“It’s a card about accomplishment,” Krigga says of the Nine of Cups. “It’s about pride, and it’s also about greed and an unwillingness to share resources.”
None of this is spectator sport for the artist, who not only has an encyclopedic knowledge of Tarot cards and the use of spells and herbs, but also performs readings and draws on mystical leanings of their own. The chosen name Dogon comes from a tribe in Mali, which according to legend made contact with an “amphibious race of aliens” from Sirius.
As an artist deeply influenced by music, Krigga has associated with Afrofuturism — whose key figures range from the interplanetary avant-gardism of jazz great Sun Ra to the powerhouse funk of George Clinton to hip-hop pioneer Missy Elliot to the more recent science-fiction fantasias of Janelle Monáe.
Setting The Antique Blacks in the past doesn’t represent a break with this inspiration.
“It’s all the same thing,” Krigga contends, “because we understand the model of time, particularly through African spiritualism, that it’s all cyclical.”
The final form of the series — which takes its name from a Sun Ra composition — goes well beyond this month’s exhibition. Krigga plans to make all the images into an actual deck.
“If you know Tarot, you should be able to pick this deck up and read it the same way if you were reading the traditional [deck], because it’s all based on the same symbolism. I just reformatted it specifically for African traditional diaspora religions and practices.”
It’s a concept that was long in the making.
“None of our ideas are ours,” Krigga says. “I’m tapping into an eternal library, and I’m picking something that I want to just do. So if I don’t move on it, somebody else will. Somebody will also reach up and take that cloud and grab that idea and they’ll do something with it.”
What: The Antique Blacks
Where: Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St.
When: July 5-27
More: 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
Opening reception Friday, July 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.